The Mercy Foundation will once more raise money to benefit children and families in the area through its annual Festival of Trees.
This is the first time since 2019 that the festival has been held in person. Held at Seven Feathers Casino Resort, the event encompasses multiple days of varying entertainment and ways to give back.
The 29th annual Festival of Trees will begin Dec. 1 with the Silver Bell Luncheon. Reservations are required. The luncheon will include both a live and silent auction as well as entertainment from Elvis impersonator David Lomond.
A Home for the Holidays, a Christmas party held just for foster children of Douglas County will also be held on Dec. 1. In the past, this event has included dinner, story time, pictures with Santa and gifts. Reservations are also required for this event and interested parties are encouraged to contact the Department of Human Services for more information.
Senior Day will be held Dec. 2. This caters to senior citizens and is free; though donations are accepted. Vendors will be on site representing various community services aimed towards helping seniors.
Doors for the Gala Benefit Dinner and Auctions open at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Trees decorated and donated by local businesses and community members are auctioned off during this event.
“My husband and I have been involved in many charities, but this by far, is my personal favorite. We’ve been participating in the Festival of Trees for over 15 years, not only as a designer, but as tree purchasers, and to be able to see the joy that you bring to these children in the benefits is just incredible,” Festival of Trees Coordinator Carol Ferguson said in a 2018 radio interview.
The festival concludes with Healthy Family’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 4.
According to the Festival of Trees website, the Mercy Foundation’s Festival of Trees has raised more than $5 million to benefit youth and families through programs that promote health and wellness. Funds raised by this festival go towards various healthcare programs and through partnerships with other local organizations.
“I like to say this is our Douglas County community’s Festival of Trees because everybody benefits from the services and programs that we’re able to continue from the money that’s raised at the festival,” Mercy Foundation President Lisa Platt said in a 2019 interview. “We try to touch so many of our residents, and basically our mission is to help create healthier communities.”
Unless otherwise noted as free, ticket prices range for these events. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3fGBxkm. Contact 541-677-4818 for more information.
