The fourth and final daughter for Shaylee Sibley and Dylan Longton of Roseburg was the first baby of 2020 at CHI Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday.
Emani Nova Marie Longton arrived at 8:15 p.m., weighing in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces. The birth went smoothly and mommy, daddy and baby are all doing fine.
She has three sisters — Dejah, 10, Ella, 8, and Dahlia, 2 — and Sibley and Longton each had one girl from a previous relationship and now have two together. Even though they would have liked to have had a boy, they're happy with another girl.
"That was kind of the hope to have a boy, but I love all my girls, and we're not trying again," Longton said.
"I definitely wanted a boy, but she's so perfect," Sibley grinned.
The older girls were excited to have another little sister but the 2 year old was not sure what to think.
"I don't know that she quite gets it," Longton said. "She just wanted to push buttons and play."
Sibley has had Dr. Linda Sewell for all of her births — a big factor in making them all pleasant experiences.
"She's awesome, I laughed through the middle of my pushing because they were like cracking jokes," Sibley said.
"I think it helped lighten the mood, but not for me," the father laughed. "It was stressing me out, but they were all funny, and we had a nurse, Leslie (Olson), who was really nice and helped us all day. She was amazing, but she got off 45 minutes before the baby was born."
Longton and Sibley were not planning on having a baby on New Year's Day. When Sibley saw that they had a shot to have the first of the year she tried her best to make it happen.
"We were induced because the doctor was out of town (Thursday), but there was another girl in here that was in labor," Sibley said. "And we were in competition with her because we wanted to have the first baby."
"She was really competitive, she was walking up and down the halls, she wanted it," said Longton, who is a commercial fisherman and works out of Port Orford.
The couple received a basket full of baby supplies for having the first baby of the year at the hospital that included Baby Wipes, a strap-on pouch for carrying the baby, a blanket, a teether, bids, toys and some little outfits for the newborn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.