A few cases of flu have already hit Douglas County, and public health officials are preparing for the season to kick into high gear.
Thanksgiving travel with people visiting friends and relatives throughout the country is thought to be one of the major factors in the flu spreading according to said Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer.
"We have seen some cases, mostly influenza-C, rather than influenza A, but this is the time that it starts to spread," Dannenhoffer said. "There are some cases in Oregon but it's not widespread yet."
Dannenhoffer said the Center for Disease Control is reporting a fair amount of flu in Texas and Louisiana — because typically the flu starts in the Gulf states, moves to the cities, then spreads to the rest of the country.
Once again, the flu vaccine is a cocktail mixture this year to cover a number of different viruses, because there is always more than one flu virus going around. This year looks like about an average year for the flu so far.
Last year the flu arrived later but stayed much longer than expected. Dannenhoffer said it was one of the longest flu seasons that Douglas County has ever had.
"This is the perfect time to go ahead and get your flu shot," he said.
The vaccine is most effective about two weeks after you get it and appears to be a good match to the viruses that are showing up.
"The flu vaccines was doing very, very well and no bad side effects from it," Dannenhoffer said.
The Douglas Public Health Network held flu vaccination drive-thru clinics in Tri City in October with about 200 people taking advantage of the free shots, and Drain in November. Dannenhoffer said it was the biggest year yet in providing flu vaccinations for Douglas County residents.
Dannenhoffer said there is still a lot of vaccine around, so anyone who wants to get the vaccine should be able to get it.
