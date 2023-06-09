Aviva Health’s Family Medicine Physician Dr. Kanani Dilcher was recognized Wednesday by the Ford Family Foundation for her efforts to improve the health of North Douglas County residents and for her volunteer efforts in the community.
Originally from Hawaii, Dilcher found herself in Douglas County in January of 2021. Since then, Dilcher has taken to her role at North County Clinic, located in Drain, with an immense dedication to provide quality care for those who live in rural areas.
“I love working in a rural community because I love to actually be out in the community, practicing health care and implementing change. So, it’s not just being in my clinic which is exciting for me,” said Dilcher. “I’m also out amongst friends, family members, teachers and people who have interactions with my family. I can be all my different titles. I can be mom and soccer coach and soccer director, essential oil director and doctor.”
Her efforts in the community have made it easier for countless patients in Drain to access healthcare. Prior to the opening of North County Clinic, patients needed to travel to places like Cottage Grove, Eugene or Sutherlin. Currently, the clinic offers family medicine services three days a week.
“Not only has she continued to expand health service hours and capacity to better serve that community, she is personally at most PTA meetings and community events. Widely known for her smile and passion to serve others, she also volunteers some of her free time to coach a local youth soccer team. Kanani is truly an inspiration to us all and is to be commended for her tireless positivity and impactful leadership,” said Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton.
Among her busy schedule practicing family medicine, Dilcher serves as a core faculty member and associate program director for Roseburg Family Medicine Residency Program where she teaches resident physicians how to treat members of a rural community.
“Dr. Dilcher has had an indelible positive impact on our North County neighbors.” said Mark Tsuchiya, marketing and development director at Aviva Health. “Whether its caring for patients in our Drain clinic, coaching youth soccer, attending PTA meetings, or representing Aviva Health at local events, she has woven Aviva Health and herself into the fabric of her community and is truly worthy of this recognition.”
Dilcher has found a home in Douglas County. Growing up in a rural community in Hawaii, Dilcher said it was an easy transition coming to Oregon as both communities run parallel with each other. Both are similar in that every member of the community looks out for one another.
“That’s how I grew up. Small town, everyone takes care of each other. We help out with each other’s kids and we have a community activity everyone is there,” said Dilcher. “My community engagement in Yoncalla, Elkton, Scottsburg and Drain has actually helped me feel more like I am at home in Hawaii.”
