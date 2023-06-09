230509-nrr-avivadoc-1.jpg

Dr. Kanani Dilcher was recognized by the Ford Family Foundation for her work at Aviva Health’s North County Clinic in Drain.

Aviva Health’s Family Medicine Physician Dr. Kanani Dilcher was recognized Wednesday by the Ford Family Foundation for her efforts to improve the health of North Douglas County residents and for her volunteer efforts in the community.

