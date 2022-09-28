Pam Speta spent years looking after her husband after he was diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s, frontal lobe and Lewy body dementias. For her, it was the hardest thing she’s ever done.
“Two and a half years of, you know, little to no sleep,” Speta said. “There’s just no support and you’re already isolated … I literally got home from work, got locked in the house and didn’t get unlocked until I went back to work.”
Due to stress, Speta suffered a heart attack six months before her husband passed away, and wasn’t diagnosed until a year after it had occurred. After her experience, she was determined to find a better way to treat dementia.
Forget Me Not Village opened in November 2021, a unique treatment facility in Roseburg that offers specialized exercise programs, apartments for couples to live in, classes on dementia and Parkinson’s and communal areas where residents, caregivers and Speta gather together to cook and relax.
“This concept has never been done anywhere else in the world,” Speta said. “We’re the first ones to provide a home for families as well as emotional support, access to information, that communal setting to help one another and keep expenses under control.”
The apartments, which are connected to a larger house, allow for couples to live there together, cost $2,900 a month, which, according to Speta, are much more affordable than a traditional care facility, which can cost over $6,000 a month on average in Oregon.
Everyone living in the village pitches in to buy food — they buy bulk, cook and eat together.
Speta visited the Hogeweyk village in the Netherlands, an innovative village constructed for patients with dementia, after she opened the Forget Me Not Village. She took home many ideas — and gave many to the Dutch as well.
One the ideas Hogeweyk adopted was the exercise routines Speta used, rock steady, a form of exercise that can help slow the onset of Parkinson’s disease.
A group of residents and elderly people from the Forget Me Not community gathered Tuesday afternoon to go through a workout. Lonnie Jones, 88, has lived with Parkinson’s for 10 years, played basketball and stretched his arms out. Craig Tuss, who suffered a brain bleed, walked on a balance board and jumped over obstacles.
The village — which can currently hold two couples at a time, with plans to expand to five — is one that Speta sees as a model that can be replicated in small towns across the county.
“This is for a rural area,” Speta said. “This isn’t for the big city. The big city has got everything imaginable. Here, it’s telemedicine or driving an hour. This is designed to be replicated in small towns that don’t have the resources.”
Speta says it’s hard to believe how successful the Forget Me Not Village has been — but after dealing with dementia care for over 16 years, she feels that she’s finally found a way to help.
“What would happen if one morning you wake up and you can’t turn the car on?” Speta said. “Or if you’re a woman and you get up and you don’t know how to make the coffee anymore? You don’t get a warning sign … Who helps these people? We live in a small community, we don’t make Microsoft billions, these people are mostly retired, they’re on a limited income. I’m just trying to give them all a financial break and a physical and mental break so that they can go through this.”
