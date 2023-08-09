psilocybin

In addition to their hallucinogenic effects, Psilocybin mushrooms (also known as ‘magic mushrooms’) may play a role in the treatment of some mental health issues.

Questions, confusion and concerns abound as the Oregon Health Authority finalizes the regulatory framework to manufacture psilocybin, or psychedelic mushrooms, and administer it to treat anxiety, depression, PTSD and addiction.

(1) comment

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

Something worth noting is that the maximal dose being allowed by Oregon for each treatment is 25mg of psilocybin. This should be a helpful, but not ideal dose for many people. Studies have shown that the most effective doses of psilocybin to treat Major Depression, PTSD, and other psychiatric conditions are about 30 to 35mg for a 150 pound person. However, researchers also note increased possibility of what are described as “challenging” psychological experiences at those higher doses. These can include panic, depersonalization, ego disintegration, and psychotic breaks. Thus, the Oregon psilocybin treatment protocols are on the conservative side, which may be a good thing. Nonetheless, proper preparation, a supportive setting, and skilled guidance are still essential.

