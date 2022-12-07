With the holiday season here, members of our community face the struggles of additional stressors. Feelings of isolation, distance from resources, and unique family dynamics are just some of these factors. Each can contribute to a growing problem in our community: problem gambling.
What is problem gambling, you may ask? According to the National Council of Problem Gambling, “problem gambling — or gambling addiction — includes all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits.”
In Oregon, it’s estimated that approximately 2.6% of the adult population experience moderate or serious problems with gambling. Even though that might seem insignificant compared to other disorders, the Oregon Health Authority estimates that persons experiencing problem gambling affect between 5 and 10 other people through their behavior.
This impact is not just limited to those closest to the affected, though. Family members, faith groups, and community organizations the person is connected to may feel the effects. These can be compounded as well. According to the Oregon Health Authority, persons who engage in gambling behaviors are more likely to engage in alcohol and/or substance use. Other recent findings suggest that 62% of those engaging in current problem gambling behaviors also regularly smoke.
But there’s a catch. Most people, including some professionals, find it difficult to identify, treat, and support persons affected by problem gambling due to the complexity of the disorder.
However, some of the warning signs can be seen early on. Watch for the simple things like increasing time spent in casinos or other gambling establishments, increased bet sizes, cancelling existing plans to gamble, and rapidly increasing interest in gambling or opportunities to do so.
Other signs can be a bit harder to see. “Chasing losses” with more gambling to try and break even, being evasive about losses, exaggerated displays of money or possessions, withdrawal from family and friends, and even diversion of funds are all other signs to watch out for.
But let’s not just focus on the “after.” It is equally important to encourage protective factors in our community, which will help keep problem gambling from developing, as well as build the support networks necessary to assist those seeking help.
As a start, if you or someone you know feel at risk of developing problem gambling (or even if you don’t), be mindful of the responsible gambling guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority:
- If you choose to
- gamble, do so for entertainment purposes.
- If your gambling is no longer an enjoyable activity, then ask yourself “why are you still playing?”
- T
reat the money you lose as the cost of your entertainment or any wins as a bonus.
- Decide how much you want to spend and what
- you can “afford” to lose
- before you go.
- D
ecide how much of your time you want to allow for gambling. Leave when you reach the time limit whether you are winning or losing.
- Expect to lose. Accept loss as part of the game.
- Make it a private rule not to gamble on credit or borrow money to gamble.
- Avoid “chasing” lost money. The more you try to recoup your losses the larger your losses will be.
- Alcohol and gambling are not a good combination. Drinking alcohol while gambling carries additional risk of exacerbating loss.
- Become educated about the warning signs of problem gambling. The more you know, the better choices you can make.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, Adapt’s Problem Gambling Services are designed to help individuals and families take control of their gambling and their lives.
Treatment services are available free to any Oregon resident who has problems related to gambling, either as a problem gambler or as a family member or friend of a problem gambler.
Visit adaptoregon.org to learn more about the programs and services available in your location. If you or someone you know is in need of primary care, substance use treatment, or mental health care, call 541-672-2691 or the 24/7 Crisis Line 1-800-866-9780.
