In 2010, an Australian youth health nonprofit known as Life Education created “Ocsober,” issuing a challenge to fellow Aussies to go the entirety of October without taking a drink of alcohol.
Thirty-one days on one’s way to a healthier lifestyle, the nonprofit promoted.
That movement has spread far and wide globally and has grown to include drug use in addition to alcohol.
Earlier this month, The News-Review put out an open invitation to area residents to share their stories of addiction and recovery. Due to the sensitivity of recovery — in many programs, the second word is “anonymous” — some have asked that only their first name be used, while others gave permission to use their full identity.
Michael Sidrian: From car thief to counselor
He says it with a mild laugh today, but Michael Sidrian could see the writing on his wall at an early age.
“I come from a family of alcoholics and drug addicts,” he said, adding his heritage is half Native American (Lakota) and half Hispanic. “I always called myself the perfect alcoholic.”
Growing up in Antioch, California, he had a second family in the Mexican gang “The Northerners.” He soon moved from alcohol to speed, cocaine, mushrooms, and ultimately, methamphetamine.
“The first time I tried meth, I was instantly addicted,” Sidrian said.
So much so, that he would steal three or four cars a night to help feed his meth addiction. “My guys called me ‘Keys,’ and I’m not even exaggerating,” Sidrian said of his skill at stealing cars.
Sidrian was 34 when he got very deep into his battle with the “meth monsters.”
In 2012, after he had moved from Antioch to Oregon, a stolen car conviction landed him in the Oregon Department of Corrections for 18 months. After 13 months in the Santiam Correctional Institution near Salem, Sidrian was transferred to Shutter Creek, a minimum-security facility near North Bend for inmates who are less than four years from their scheduled release and, for some, actively involved in recovery.
“I left home when I was 15 and never looked back. I had been blaming them,” Sidrian said of his family. “Then a bulb came on. I took those (recovery) classes and learned so much about myself, and I started taking it serious.”
But Sidrian did not transition well into Shutter Creek.
“(I) kept getting in trouble,” he said. “I had no money on my books, they wouldn’t let me work, and I was using other people’s stuff.”
During that turmoil, Sidrian found a way to release one of his true skills.
“I knew I could draw, so I made nice murals in the visiting area for the kids,” he said.
Sidrian, who was baptized as a baby, said a promise while on his knees on a cold concrete floor in a cold concrete building helped save his life.
“I never recommitted, but I just gave myself back to Him,” he said. “I remember that commitment I gave Him when I was on my knees, and he took me back.”
Today, Sidrian has been sober for nine years, and in just a handful of weeks, he will celebrate his first anniversary of being certified as a drug and alcohol counselor.
Sidrian was able to find work as a counselor with the help of “Papa” Dave Grammon, who picked Sidrian up when he was released from Shutter Creek. Grammon helped Sidrian find a job in Roseburg where he ultimately earned a management position.
“Michael is probably one of the most active persons I know out there helping others, paying it forward,” Grammon said.
For Sidrian, his surrender has been surreal.
“I do not allow myself to forget the worst time of my addiction,” he said. “My enemy will always try to remind me of those times, stealing a car to get out of the rain, high-speed chases. I don’t allow myself to forget.
“There is power in our testimony for the person coming behind us,” he said. “If it helps them have another day of being sober ...”
Marc Tetrick: "At that point, my life had no boundaries"
Marc Tetrick grew up in Winston, with his family relocating there right before he would start elementary school.
Little did this bright-eyed 6-year-old know that in 10 years, those eyes would begin to dim.
Tetrick said he took his first drink of alcohol at age 16. Marijuana soon followed.
“During my second year as a freshman, I quit school, got my GED and went to work,” Tetrick recalled.
Once he turned 21, he said he was at the bar every day.
“It didn’t hit all at once. It was just a continuation of drinking and using,” he said.
There were possession charges, forgery, and he was arrested for drunk driving.
“At that point in my life, there were no boundaries,” he said. “I put my family through a lot, to the point where they stopped answering my calls. What it came down to was, ‘What does he want now?’ or ‘What does he need?’
“When they didn’t hear from me, they just figured I was out doing my thing,” he said.
After a 45-day stay in the Oregon Department of Corrections, Tetrick said he left for Lake Tahoe, Nevada, for a fresh start. But his addiction followed.
“I went down there, got a job, and lo and behold, things didn’t change,” Tetrick said. “I sought out the same people and things that I found here. That should have been a turning point in my life, but it still continued.”
Tetrick’s drug and alcohol use extended into 2013. He was 47, living in a toy hauler with a duffle bag full of clothes.
“Not very good clothes,” he said.
On Sept. 19, 2013, Tetrick decided he had finally had enough. He sought treatment for his addictions. He entered an adult rehabilitation program and completed it. He has since been able to get his prior felony convictions expunged and, many years after he was a young boy baptized Catholic, has reconnected with his faith.
“I lean on my faith in Jesus,” Tetrick said. “I’ve always believed in God and Jesus and the Holy Spirit. He never left my side. I just never paid attention to Him.”
Now eight years sober, Tetrick relies on the same discipline which helped him gain that sobriety.
“If I do tomorrow what I did today, chances are I’m going to stay sober,” he said. “I don’t regret my past. There are some things I wish I could change, and I have done my best to make amends to those closest to me and the people I’ve harmed.
“The best thing I can do is a living amends where I continue to try and do the next right thing and continue the path that I’m on,” he said.
Chelsea Cherry: "I had given up on myself"
There was a time in Chelsea Cherry’s life when her only joy was laughing and having fun with her fellow inmates in the Douglas County Jail.
“There was no care. I had given up on myself,” Cherry said. “The only laughter was being in that jail.”
Cherry graduated from Sutherlin High School in 2007. She was active in FFA, played softball and was a clarinetist in the school band.
Shortly after she turned 18, her life would take a hard left turn.
“Living in Roseburg, there wasn’t a lot to do there,” she said. “I started drinking, and drinking turned into Molly, mushrooms and acid. Once I tried meth, something in my brain just changed.
“From that day, meth was all I cared about,” she said. “I lost my job, lost cars, a house, my family, all out of sheer guilt. I was 21, and that quickly meth took over my life.”
Cherry left Roseburg, but said every time she came back, she would migrate right back to the same habits.
“I was dying, so close to dying between the heroin and the meth,” she said.
After an arrest, she agreed to go through drug court so that she could be released in time to spend Christmas with her family.
“I just wanted to be with my family, but the second I got out, I went to drugs,” she said.
A five-month recovery program at a Roseburg facility helped spark Cherry’s road to sobriety. So did meeting Emily in 2017.
“I met Chelsea when I got clean in 2017, and she was working a pretty rigorous program,” said Emily Cherry, Chelsea Cherry’s wife. “For the first year and a half, two years, we both worked the program.
“We both knew the good, the bad and the ugly, and made really, really sure that her ugliest and my ugliest weren’t something we couldn’t handle,” Emily Cherry said.
Turns out it wasn’t, as Chelsea and Emily Cherry were married in 2019, and Emily Cherry is now five months pregnant with the couple’s first child.
Today, Chelsea Cherry is the head chef at Hop Valley Brewing on West 1st Avenue in Eugene.
“In the beginning, I couldn’t go back to Roseburg without anxiety,” she said. “Now, it doesn’t even bother me.”
Amanda Geyer: "Refreshing to be a part of something again"
Amanda Geyer was in bad shape.
Her addiction had driven her to the point where her husband had filed for a restraining order against her. She wasn’t allowed to see her children.
On Aug. 5, 2020, she was arrested for violating that restraining order. She was also charged with resisting the arrest effort of Roseburg police officer Travis Dahl.
“I was super humbled,” Geyer recalled from that arrest. “I am so grateful for officer Dahl, which is crazy to say today.”
Geyer said three days later, while she was in the Douglas County Jail for the first time, was when she made the decision to get sober.
“I had huge resentment,” she recalled of the situation. “I was just running through my thinking errors. Day and night, insanity is where I was at. I knew something had to change, I just didn’t know if I was ready.
“I had a spiritual awakening, but some might call it psychosis,” she said.
After serving her 21 days in jail, Geyer entered a local treatment program. One location wouldn’t take her because she technically hadn’t been charged with a drug violation. Once a bed opened up on Aug. 21, 2020, “that’s when the actual work started,” she said.
“It was really refreshing to be a part of something again,” she said. “I could do life again.”
Geyer worked her rehabilitation with such vigor that her husband ultimately lifted the restraining order. She goes to a meeting nearly every night.
“Learning to ask for help has been so huge,” Geyer said.
Her program has allowed her a perspective she had been missing for 13 years.
“It’s life on life’s terms. You have to start accepting things the way they are instead of how things should be,” she said. “We have a lot more in common than we think. Our suffering, our misery, that’s all something that can be fixed with a spiritual solution.”
During her three weeks in jail, Geyer leaned on “bits and pieces” of Bible scripture was available. Today, she is working to get more resources related to addiction and treatment added to the jail’s list of literature.
She also is a full-time caregiver to her 9-month-old “miracle,” Grey Day. Her son was born with a condition known as abdominoschisis, a congenital defect in the anterior abdominal wall which can lead to the small and large intestines being exposed at birth.
“I am blessed to be his momma,” Geyer said. “I tell him every day I’m happy you’re alive and I love you. He’s so strong and inspiring, a true child of God. Almost 9 months old and getting healthier every day.”
As is Geyer herself: getting healthier every day.
Kyle: "The first three days were a white-knuckle experience"
Kyle was 2 years old when his parents were at a party on Imperial Beach in Southern California. As the adults were passing a bottle of vodka and sharing a marijuana joint, he experienced his first taste of alcohol.
“I guess they thought it would be funny to pour a capful of vodka for me,” Kyle said. “My life went from black-and-white to color. It was life-changing.”
Fast forward not so far, and Kyle said he was smuggling bottles of alcohol into school.
“I want to write a book about it, but who knows what the ending is,” Kyle said.
As he grew into adolescence, Kyle said he could tell that his path wasn’t going to end well.
“I could feel it in myself. I just knew that I was going to end up in prison,” Kyle said of marital problems at the time. “I just knew one day I was going to leave in a cop car and not come home.”
Kyle’s first meeting was in what he described as a “seedy” part of San Diego, with 100 men standing outside a community center.
“It was a well-established meeting. They made me share, and I said, ‘I’m miserable. I would rather be drunk.’ And they stood and applauded,” Kyle said.
“Those first three days (of sobriety) were a white-knuckle ride,” he said.
Kyle said that as a result of a work-related injury, his workman’s compensation was paying him close to $2,500 and that he was drinking most of it.
“I still find that baffling today,” he said.
Kyle, who recently turned 50, is now 22 years sober, relying on his faith, friends, and a sponsor who has been 35 years sober.
Kristapher Yates: Back to square one, again
While many of the people featured in this profile consented to phone interviews, Kristapher Yates, 41, sent a written testimonial directly to The News-Review.
“Roseburg is my hometown and where I initially got sober. I was very ingrained into the Roseburg community with many leadership roles in and out of the recovery community (including Umpqua Community College as a student with student government and the Student Representative/Voting Member for UCC Strong).
“I have also had the opportunity to connect with many leaders within the community and feel I have been successful in ‘making a difference.’ My story doesn’t end there though.
“At almost seven years of sobriety, I relapsed on methamphetamine that hadn’t been a problem for me in over 10 years. I was at the end of my road with what seemed to be no place to turn around. I wanted to die and suicide seemed to be my best and only option.
“These mental health issues were caused by my addiction and not taking my prescribed psychotropic medications. My addiction to meth took me down an ugly, treacherous road that ultimately led me to a psychiatric hold from Douglas County Corrections. I then was placed into a locked-down psychiatric hospital where I was closely monitored for my safety.
“Once released and after a minor relapse, my higher power came through two very special people in my life. I was told to ‘shut up and listen’ and was presented with an answer. Against my desire to get sober, I agreed to the ‘appointment’ with a sober living establishment. At that time I still didn’t want to get sober, but I ‘wanted to want to’ and that was enough.
“Since being accepted into my new home six days ago, I have had multiple layers of accountability, assisting in keeping me sober and honest. I learned a great deal throughout my recovery process leading up to that three-year ‘self-willed riot.’ I learned that there is so much to be learned from other folks in recovery, and that is why I can’t do this alone.
“I also learned what doesn’t work: complacency, dishonesty, and having an ego that seemed to always try to be in control. Just today, I learned that both my liver and kidneys are (and have been) shutting down. This is a direct result of my addiction, dishonesty with my professional medical doctors (because I am a master manipulator), and utter denial. I know that most addicts and alcoholics don’t get this second chance at sobriety and ultimately die.
“This disease leads to one of two destinations: a life in recovery or death. Today, I have nine days of honest sobriety. At the end of each day, I will continue to do the best of my ability and ‘Live a Life I Love’ and ‘Love a Life I Live.’”
Yates, who needs just two classes to complete his bachelor’s degree at the Oregon Institute of Technology, reached out to The News-Review again on Saturday after sending his letter. He’s now 12 days sober.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.