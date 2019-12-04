WEDNESDAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Room 12, Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. For information: call Sarah Calvert at 541-464-5600.
Memory Care Support Group — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For location information call 541-464-5600.
The Gift of Motherhood — 7-9 p.m. Mercy Conference rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Childbirth preparation class. 541-677-2451.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.roseburgaa.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 350 E. 3rd St., Canyonville. www.roseburgaa.org.
THURSDAYVictims of domestic violence — Free faith-based recovery classes for Douglas County residents meets each Thursday in Roseburg. 866-262-9284 for time and location.
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m., Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop. Information call 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg support group — Weigh-in 8:45 a.m, meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Cancer: Thriving and Surviving — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Cancer Center Conference Room B and C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-672-2267, ext. 5104.
Low Vision Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 1440 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg. 541-784-5554.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., Roseburg YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia, or other neurological health issues. Ongoing Tuesdays and Thursdays, join any time. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step Sisters Group — 10:30–11:30 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Women only. For information call local AA hotline number at 541-673-7552.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Room 12, Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org/.
Free Veterans Swim — 2-2:45 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. No membership required. Bring veteran’s ID. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
AIM Therapies Pain Classes — 5-7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center Conference Room A, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. For more information on these classes or to register, please call AIM at 541-677-4546.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
SATURDAYOvereaters Anonymous — 11:15 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave. A Christ-centered 12-step program for people struggling with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Cow Creek Tribal Office, 2371 NE Stephens, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 425 2nd St., Myrtle Creek.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Full Measures Group (coed) — 10:00 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
CHI Mercy Hospice Support — 10-11 a.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-673-2267, ext. 5104
Grief Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Community Cancer Center Room B, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-1258.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
