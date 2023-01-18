Toni Zimmer

Toni Zimmer

With the rise of distance learning, social isolation, increased societal pressures and new, more expansive communication methods, the mental health of young Americans is in a pressure cooker.

Toni Zimmer is the director of youth and family mental health services at Adapt Integrated Health Care.

React to this story:

5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.