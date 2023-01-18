With the rise of distance learning, social isolation, increased societal pressures and new, more expansive communication methods, the mental health of young Americans is in a pressure cooker.
Mental Health America found that nearly 17% of our youth suffer from anxiety and depression. In Oregon, that number is even higher. Over 18%, roughly 117,000 youths, are struggling with depression or anxiety.
These rates have carried over into the tragedy of an increased rate of youth suicide. According to a 2022 study by the National Vital Statistics System, youth suicide attempts increased from 36,551 in 2020 to 38,025 in 2021. It is projected that number will be greater for 2022.
The reality of these tragic circumstances is that we often don’t see the signs until it’s too late. When mental health issues emerge, especially when they’re left without care, families are left to pick up the pieces.
Look for the symptoms in the youth around you. Symptoms of youth depression or anxiety can present as irritability, fatigue, self-medicating with substances or panic attacks. Some youth seek out social isolation, gain irregular sleeping patterns or experience abrupt changes in eating habits or even declining school performance. For others, anger, violent outbursts and statements of hopelessness are the warning bells. Be aware of these symptoms. And, if a youth around you is making “final” plans, suddenly loses interest in planning for the future or exhibits self-harming behaviors, reach out as soon as possible.
Many of our local schools offer on-site, school-based mental health therapists. Speak with your school administrators to see about the process for your youth to be seen. There is even referrals to Adapt Integrated Health Care’s wraparound services program to assist with planning for such treatment.
For those seeking additional care, Adapt’s Youth and Family Program, located at 548 SE Jackson Street in downtown Roseburg, is ready to help youth and their families. Adapt implements evidence-based practices in comprehensive assessments, treatment planning and individual, group and family services. Sometimes supportive mental health therapy, intensive in-home behavioral health services or basic skills training can help a youth to see the future they can live or to develop a new perspective.
Navigating depression or anxiety doesn’t have to be a journey that families take alone. Each of us takes pride in their community. We are stronger together. When your youth is struggling, know that there is hope regardless of how dark it might seem.
If you suspect your child is struggling with their mental health, call Adapt Youth and Family at 541-229-8934 or walk in. The Open Access Program, located at 548 SE Jackson St. in downtown Roseburg, is available for same-day assessment and scheduling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Visitadaptoregon.org to learn more about the programs and services available in your location. If you or someone you know is in need of primary care, substance use treatment or mental health care, call 541-672-2691 or the 24/7 Crisis Line 1-800-866-9780.
