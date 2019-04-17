In the first three parts of this series about how to get and stay motivated to move, we covered topics like assessments, having a realistic plan, being good for your word, and failure.
Today I’d like to talk about success: Visualize Success and Celebrate Success!
Visualize Success
Did you know professional athletes and Olympians use visualization regularly to give them more confidence and more success in their sport; that visualization techniques actually help them run faster, throw more accurately, and maneuver more gracefully so that they win more often?
Don’t you think if it works for them, it can work for you?
It’s really not magic. I think it’s just another extension of “what you focus on grows.” When we start visualizing ourselves at our best health and wellness, we intuitively start making choices that move us in that direction. That’s why it’s so important that we check our thoughts. Setbacks are inevitable, and the more practiced we are at visualizing success, the more quickly we’ll get back on track. We must keep our thoughts and words victorious.
So, if you’re not already doing so, start today! Can you see yourself one year… five years… 10 years from now if you continue on this path of greater health and wellness? Isn’t it a very cool picture?!
Visualize: “What do I get to do today (10 years from now) because I choose today (real today) to make healthy choices?” What an awesome day it is! Keep that focus! And dwell on the good things that can happen!
Celebrate your successes.
It’s a phenomenon of human nature that we downplay our success.
Don’t!
When you say you are going to do something and you do it, celebrate it! Recognize that you are staying true to your word and your promise to yourself. When you accomplish something you set out to do, celebrate you! Recognize that you worked hard and you deserve applause. Go ahead and brag about it on social media. Make much of yourself.
Changing bad habits into good ones is really hard. And making the right decisions is, indeed, worth bragging about.
If you like rewards, or if you are externally motivated, set some things aside that you can only do when you’ve accomplished a certain level of success.
I’ve heard anything from getting a pedicure when meeting a size loss goal, to abstaining from a favorite TV show until exercising 6 out of 7 days. These rewards are like tangible celebrations, and many goal-setters need them for motivation. If that’s you, find some promises you can stick with.
I’ll be back next time with more helpful information to keep you on track to your very best health!
