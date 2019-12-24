Jo Speaks is in the giving mood all year long, not just during the Christmas season.
The 85-year-old Speaks has been knitting caps for newborn babies at the Family Birthplace at CHI Mercy Medical Center since 2010 and at last count, she was up to 826. They are all done on her own time, and she buys all the supplies herself.
"I made a hat and I timed myself, and it takes about 6 hours," she said.
That would be 4,956 hours over the nearly 10 years she's been creating the hats for the newborns. She makes the hats and delivers them to the Family Birthplace, and they're distributed to the newborn babies at the hospital.
Speaks started making the hats not long after the birth of one of her granddaughters. She saw the hat that the hospital provided and thought the babies should have a nicer one.
"That kind of bothered mom, so she decided to start making baby hats, and that's really when it started," Sherrie Speaks, Jo Speaks' daughter, said.
"I just thought, 'maybe some mother would need a hat to keep the baby's head warm,'" Jo Speaks said.
Speaks began knitting when she was in the fifth grade when the American Red Cross asked her class — boys and girls — to make 5-inch squares and sew them together to make blankets to send overseas for soldiers fighting in World War II.
Speaks forgot about knitting until many years later when she was pregnant with her daughter. She got acquainted with a woman who ran the post office in Lakeside, which is not far south of Reedsport. She was invited to come to the woman's house after work and join her for knitting, and that's where she fine-tuned the craft.
"She taught me how to do pearl-stitch and yarn-overs and all that stuff," Speaks said.
So 55 years after her first knitting experience, she began to get more serious about it.
"What I like about it now is I'm making up my own designs," Jo Speaks said.
"She has a clipboard by a little knitting chair and she has all these stitches written down and how many rows on this one. I mean, it's just like she keeps track of every row," Sherrie Speaks said.
Jo Speaks has made bedspreads for the whole family — coats, school clothes for her daughters and granddaughters, doilies for furniture, and other items.
"She's been really super good at making Barbie doll clothes to the details," Sherrie Speaks said. "She used to enter them in the fair and she always got a blue ribbon. All of the great-granddaughters have a closet full of Barbie doll clothes."
"I just love doing it and it fills my time, I don't know what I'd do without doing (the caps)," Jo Speaks said. "I even taught my mother how to knit. I never thought about self-satisfaction for myself, I just wanted to keep the baby's head warm."
Jo Speaks was an accountant for much of her life. She is a cancer survivor and has macular degeneration, and with sight in only one eye, she has trouble seeing the darker colors on the material she orders, but she can still do the lighter colors just fine, and she'll keep doing the baby caps as long as she can.
The nurses in the Family Birthplace get excited when Speaks delivers a new batch of hats and one time a pregnant nurse found one that she really liked.
"She saw that little hat and asked if anybody mind if she took this one, and I said I brought them in here to give away, so you take the one you want," Speaks said. "She liked that hat so she got it."
She also makes blankets for veterans every year, and she donates them to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Roseburg.
"She put a lot of time, effort and love into all of these. I was always really, really proud of her for all the stuff she would do and make and I think that's pretty cool to see that my kids still have their little boxes of Barbie doll clothes," Sherrie Speaks said.
"I'm one of those people that just cannot sit down a read a book or just sit there and watch children," Jo Speaks said. "I just can't do that, I've got to be doing crocheting or knitting or something. I'll keep doing it as long as I can see."
Chances are the first baby of the new year will be wearing one of the knitted hats made by Jo Speaks.
