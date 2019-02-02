Peggy Konzack was fashionably late for her own party Friday, but with good reason.
The 97-year-old was honored by the YMCA of Douglas County for her service as a swim instructor for 51 years.
Konzack walked in about five minutes late. She swims nine laps three days a week, but cut it down to five laps so she wouldn’t be too late for the celebration.
“I couldn’t let this interfere with my laps,” she said.
YMCA staff members decorated the Go Zone with balloons, cupcakes and a table in the middle of the room had flowers and pictures of Konzack throughout the years, including a photo album called “second generation.”
“I remember teaching Londyn and Irelyn Weaver’s mom, Kaitlin, when she was a little girl,” Konzack said. “Now her little girls, Londyn and Irelyn, are on the YMCA swim team, and I am so proud of them.”
On Friday, the room quickly filled with staff members, friends and former students. Her husband of 76 years, Clayton, was also in attendance.
Konzack serves as a volunteer lifeguard and teaches parent/child, youth and adult swim lessons.
She started teaching in 1968, but when she asked to get formal training she was told she was too old at 48 years old. But she didn’t let that stop her, and took a lifeguard training course in Sutherlin and went on to receive her certification to teach swimming at all levels and abilities.
Her primary focus, for the past 20 years, has been children 6 months to 3 years old.
“I love all of these Y kids,” Konzack said. “I know so many of them and their parents. When I walk down the Y hallway they run up and hug me.”
During her years at the YMCA, Konzack participated in synchronized swimming, deep water workouts and water fitness. She continues swimming and teaches twice a week.
“I love the Y. Without the YMCA I wouldn’t be in the shape I am in,” said Konzack, who has been a vegetarian for 60 years.
Konzack turns 98, in June and is not looking to retire. Instead she’s looking forward to the new pool opening in the spring.
