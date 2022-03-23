The lifestyle and nutrition course offered by the Umpqua Community Veg Education Group returns Thursday, April 21.
The virtual course lasts over a 13-week period and is free for participants. Donations will be accepted.
During the course, participants learn various ways to make changes to improve their overall health. New topics will be covered every week addressing the leading causes of death across the country and in Douglas County.
Participants will also learn tactics for managing stress, mindfulness and ways to incorporate exercise into their lives.
“This course changed my life. I am healthier and feel younger,” said Marilyn Stephens, a previous participant in the course.
Participants may see weight loss, a decrease or discontinuation of certain medications, lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure and improved energy levels, according to the program.
Since its inception, 3,258 participants have completed the course.
“As a family medicine doctor, to be a part of this program is so much more rewarding because I’m observing huge changes in their lives that I was not previously when just seeing patients every three months in the clinic,” said Dr. Heidi Beery, a senior facilitator for the program and director of the Lifestyle and Family Medicine Residency Program.
