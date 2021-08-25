Looking for a healthy lifestyle change?
The lifestyle and nutrition course offered through the Umpqua Community Veg Education Group returns Aug. 26.
“Through lifestyle medicine, the course shares simple, safe, affordable, and practical methods that result in health restoration,” said Juliete Palenshus, executive director of the education group.
Participants will learn about the leading causes of death in Douglas County, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other chronic illnesses. In addition to lessons covering stress management, mindfulness, exercise, avoiding toxins and strategies for lasting happiness.
Cooking demos and packets containing affordable recipes will also be included.
The virtual course lasts over a 13-week period and is free for participants. Donations are welcome.
Since the inception of the course in 2015, positive health results have been reported, Palenshus said. These improvements include weight loss, decrease or discontinuation of certain medications, lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure and improved energy levels.
Health improvements are monitored through blood draws at the start and end of the program by CHI Mercy Health.
The course came as a relief for Douglas County resident Marilyn Stephens.
“This class changed my life,” she said. “I am healthier and feel younger. I was about 218 pounds and on oxygen. In about 24 weeks I lost about 68 pounds and no longer using my oxygen.
“Yes, this class can change your life too. Give it a chance and you won’t regret it,” she said.
Registration can be completed online at the education group’s website at www.ucveg.org.
