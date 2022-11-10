The parking lot around Dr. Alanson Randol’s dental office on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg was so packed Wednesday morning, it was difficult to find a place to park. Not surprising, given what was happening inside.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., a team of 20 experts offered free dental care to active-duty military members and veterans as part of an annual event called Freedom Smiles. The day started with 54 patients on the schedule.
While people filtered in and out of the waiting room, the experts in the back were all there donating their time to the cause. None were being paid, including two dentists who came from Portland and a student from Oregon State University, and no one seemed to mind.
“It’s everyone’s favorite day of the year,” Lisa Johannsen, the front office team lead, said. “We love it because people are so grateful. A lot of them haven’t had dental care in years.”
In one of the earliest appointments, the staff took care of a man who hadn’t been to a dentist in a decade.
“He came in in so much pain. He ended up having a root canal, crown, a few fillings,” Johannsen said. “He saved about $5,000 today.”
The annual event has roots that go back a few decades. When Dr. Randol opened his practice, he started Donate a Dental Day. Back then, they took a bus out to planned locations and treated everyone in need of dental care.
About five years ago, the focus switched to offering dental care to active duty and military veterans, which fills a void in local care. Many veterans don’t qualify for dental care and services through the VA.
Now, on this one day of the year, cleanings, X-rays, crowns and other services are included in the offerings. Two labs in Roseburg — Transcend Dental and Epic Dental — provide things like crowns, dentures and other appliances to patients without cost as well.
Jac Metcalf, a 29-year military veteran who lives in Roseburg, was one of the many veterans who took advantage of the offerings. He has some dental insurance but said it’s not as much as he’d like to have.
“I came in for an exam because my wife got me into this,” he said with a smile.
His wife, Collette, sitting patiently in the waiting room, said she didn’t get him into anything. All she did was make a phone call after seeing a flyer at the VA while picking up a prescription.
“We’ve been married for 50 years,” Collette Metcalf said, adding that she does everything she can to make sure he’s taken care of.
Roy Gimeno, a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, traveled from North Bend to get his time in a chair.
“I’ve been here before,” Gimeno said. “It’s a great event. I’ve been having some problems with a tooth that I am hoping they’ll help me with today.”
As Dr. Randol moved from room to room, of which there are seven, a variety of services took place at each station, depending on what the patient needed.
A cleaning in one room, X-rays in another. On the far end in Room 1, Kori Shellard was having extensive work done — lucky for her, it was a root canal.
“This is the only place I can have the work done,” Shellard, a U.S. Army veteran, said. “I’ve had work done here before, and I wait every year for this event to take place. I even mark it on my calendar to call.”
Freedom Smiles ends up being more than just a free dental care day. While waiting, a group of U.S. Marine Corps veterans reminisced about their days in the service — even though they clearly served generations apart. The group of men and women shared war stories while the staff overheard their tales and quietly worked.
“I just heard them talking and sharing their war stories. It’s so neat,” Johannsen said. “ ... And it’s just nice to give back.”
