Douglas County sports teams will play in empty gymnasiums and annual community celebrations have been canceled as fear about the increase in Oregon coronavirus cases grows.
Schools across the county have canceled nonessential school activities, but classes will continue.
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday announced a statewide ban of gatherings of more than 250 people for the next four weeks. Violation of the rule is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,250 fine and up to 30 days in jail.
Public health officials recommended school activities be canceled, but the governor said at a press conference Thursday morning the goal is to keep schools open.
Public health officials are urging people to keep their distance from each other and, if they’re sick, to stay at home. Officials said the number of cases is likely to grow, but the goal is to “flatten the curve” or slow down the spread.
“We should be prepared for thousands of cases in Oregon,” Brown said.
State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger said there are more cases out there, maybe as many as 150 to 250 cases now, and that number could potentially reach 75,000 by mid-May.
So far, Douglas County still has just one presumptive case, but the statewide count is up to 21.
The Umpqua Community College basketball teams, had been scheduled to play in their post-season tournaments. Umpqua men’s coach Daniel Leeworthy said via text that the tournament had been canceled as of 11 a.m. for both men’s and women’s teams.
Douglas High School students who were scheduled to go to Japan this spring break will make adjustments due to travel restrictions. Students were given the option to go to Costa Rica for spring break or take a travel voucher for a later trip.
The 50th annual Greatest of the Grape originally scheduled for March 21 has been postponed to Sept. 12.
Distinguished Young Women of Greater Douglas County will go forward Saturday night at the Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium, but ticket sales will be limited to 100, to be sold at the door.
The ACTS 30 contest that had been scheduled for March 14 is canceled and will be rescheduled.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet scheduled Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds is canceled. Fairgrounds staff canceled a car show there as well.
Monthly Growth Talks, scheduled for Wednesday at Backside Brewing Co. in Roseburg have been canceled.
The state’s 21 presumptive positive cases are from eight different counties. The last two cases, announced Wednesday evening, were two males over the age of 80 and like the cases in Polk, Marion and Deschutes, the Linn County cases had no known close contacts with confirmed cases, so they are considered community-spread.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said there have been no new confirmed cases in Douglas County.
Dannenhoffer said the one patient in Douglas County that tested positive is doing well. The case has still not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tests are being done on people who are suspected to have the virus, but it’s been a slow process getting results.
Dannenhoffer said the “gold standard” CDC tests have typically been completed at the CDC, but recently, the state health department has been testing, too.
“Those tests are very limited in the equipment they have and also very limiting because they are very time-consuming tests,” he said.
The state, he said, can only do the sickest and highest-risk patients, those who went to one of the countries that have an outbreak and are sick, or people who are sick enough to be hospitalized for pneumonia.
“We’ve been getting those back in a day or two and that was the kind of test that we did on the presumptive case that was positive (in Douglas County),” Dannenhoffer said.
Tests are also available through one of the commercial labs. But Dannenhoffer said people first have to get an order from a doctor to get the test. However, to do the collection of the specimen, special equipment is needed, including protective gear to keep the lab technician safe. The protective gear, he said, is in short supply and labs are not real anxious to do the test. The tests take several days to get results back and the cost is in question.
“The testing situation is still really not where it should be,” Dannenhoffer said. “I think for right now we’re going to be a little stuck in knowing who’s got this disease.”
Health officials said the symptoms for the first few days, seem like a cold cough, a low-grade fever, and some muscle aches. By the seventh or eighth day, the person tends to get quite sick with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. The illness typically peaks on the 10th day before the patient would start getting better. For those who have a more severe case, their condition would become worse between eight and 10 days.
Officials are still trying to determine how long it is before a person is no longer contagious.
“We do not know for sure,” Dannenhoffer said. “But we think people are contagious for up to a week following discharged (as a patient).”
Officials recommend people keep a distance from other people, remaining home when they become sick, and refrain from visiting loved ones in hospitals or nursing homes if they’re sick.
The county is urging people with symptoms to call their doctor, even if it’s after hours, rather than going directly to the doctor’s office. It’s the doctors who determine whether to order a test, Dannenhoffer said. There may be testing available through private labs.
Wayne Stinson, emergency manager for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said plans are in place for various contingencies. So far, he said county residents have been concerned but handling the situation well.
(1) comment
Apparently, "it's only 15 cases now, and it's going to go to zero in a few days," missed the mark, just a bit.
Apparently, nobody knew that a virus might go viral. No one could have predicted. Freaking orange moron.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.