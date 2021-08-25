In November, 25-year-old William Craig told his mother Kate Craig that he heard voices talking to him. He said he could see a demon in the bathroom.
On Friday afternoon, Kate Craig spoke with a reporter on the wooden deck outside the camper where she and her son live in an RV park in Winchester. She sat amidst incongruously cheery potted flowers as she talked about the darkness that’s descended on her family since that day.
It had already been a tough year, she said.
The two were in between houses at the time the hallucinations began. An August house fire had driven them from their previous rental — for which they didn’t have renters insurance — and they were still seeking a permanent home.
Kate Craig is a waitress at Logger’s Tap House and her employer Sam Gross created an online crowdfunding account that raised the funds she used to buy the camper in which she and William Craig now live.
On the day of that terrifying hallucination, she rushed William Craig to CHI Mercy Medical Center. But there was no psychiatrist to treat him there. So they waited nine hours for a video appointment with a Portland psychiatrist.
After the appointment, William Craig was sent to Cedar Hills Hospital in Portland.
They kept him for about 72 hours, his mother recalled, and put him on an antipsychotic medication called Risperidone.
It was that visit that first taught Kate Craig two words she’s come to hear over and over again from hospitals in the months to come: stabilize and release. First, the patient is given new, or more, medicine. Then he’s turned out a few days later.
“It went from bad to worse and within a week we were back at Mercy begging for help,” she said.
The next help they received was from Compass Behavioral Health Center, where a four-woman team began treating William Craig.
But the hallucinations continued. The ‘demons’ assault him and hurl insults at him.
They tell him they’re hurting him because he’s evil.
And all of this feels to him very, very real.
He began to draw and paint crosses along with other, more obscure, symbols.
Some of these symbols appear to be from other religions or ancient myths. Others resemble Greek letters. Some are unrecognizable.
They are meant to offer magical protection against the ‘demons.’
He has covered sheets of paper with these symbols and painted some in the camper. He even painted some around the RV park.
On Friday, he was face down on the couch and didn’t feel up to an interview. He spends most of the day sleeping when he’s on his antipsychotic medication, his mother said.
On a follow-up phone call Tuesday this week, he could only bring himself to moan.
In between those days, he had gone off his medication and was convinced he saw aliens invading. The aliens, like the demons, are frequent subjects of his hallucinations. Sometimes he believes he himself is from another planet.
When he’s off his meds, he also paces back and forth through the day and night, Kate Craig said.
When William Craig has a meltdown at night, no one will come but the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Kate Craig said.
“Let me tell you, they’re angels from heaven because they’ve taken on a job that wasn’t part of their MO. But they come out, they’ll sit with him. He’ll take his meds and William will start to get sleepy because he’s been pacing for days and days,” she said.
His situation has also worsened due to his unsuccessful attempts to medicate away the voices with methamphetamines.
The hardest thing of all is the times he has tried to commit suicide.
In June, he downed a large bottle of hydrogen peroxide.
Kate Craig raced him back to Mercy that time, which treated him for 11 days and tried to find a hospital that could offer him extended inpatient mental health treatment. Finally, he was sent to a Portland hospital, but they kept him for just 72 hours.
“You almost have to kill yourself, literally, to get them to pay attention,” she said.
Even then, she said, it’s not enough.
This week, there’s a bit of hope on the horizon for the Craigs. After months of trying, they are expecting a call they hope will tell them he’s received a spot in a three-month inpatient treatment program called Addictions Recovery Center in Medford. Unlike most drug and alcohol treatment centers, ARC accepts patients like William Craig who also have mental illnesses.
After he completes that program, Kate Craig is hoping to get him into Columbia Care, also in Medford, which offers people with mental illnesses both inpatient treatment and assistance reintegrating into society.
Being the parent of a son living with this illness is tough, Kate Craig said.
“I kind of have been going down with him, because it’s just hard to stay focused. If he’s up all night, I’m up all night,” she said.
“Most times I have my shoes or wear my shoes in case he gets up and runs so I’ll go with him,” she said.
Adding to the struggle are medical privacy rules. Since William Craig is an adult, doctors don’t keep her in the loop about his treatment — even though he may not be healthy enough to care for himself or follow a treatment plan.
Parenting a son struggling like this is a lonely business, she said.
“It’s not like cancer, where everybody goes, ‘Oh, what can we do?’” she said. “This is not talked about. It’s brushed under the rug.”
Barb Hofford has been down a similar road. She is the mother of an adult son with bipolar disorder and is also a member of the Roseburg chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health. Her son was living in Los Angeles when he first showed symptoms a few years ago.
He was able to obtain a therapist there and join a group therapy program, but Hofford said she’s not aware of anything like that here.
She said a friend of hers recalled being able to access a group therapy program back in the 1970s or ‘80s at the former Douglas County Mental Health Department. Neither the department nor the program exists today.
Finding treatment here can be tough, she said.
“Often it seems that unless they are currently a danger to themselves or others it’s hard to get them anywhere,” she said.
Good starting places can be therapists and medical doctors at places like Umpqua Health Clinic or South River Medical Center.
Hofford said NAMI offers support groups in Roseburg for people with most types of mental illnesses. They also offer support groups for family members.
NAMI advocates for better local treatment options. One of the things they’d like to see is the restoration of a treatment center like the former Mercy behavioral health center that shut down a few decades ago.
NAMI offers classes too, bringing in guest speakers like counselors and lawyers to help families navigate the difficulties they face. One option, usually, is an eight-week informational class for families.
“We teach them about medications, we teach them about different treatment options, how to take care of yourself,” she said.
Unfortunately, the class hasn’t been held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kate Craig said she wants to create a local nonprofit center for people with schizophrenia and their parents, to share information about resources, support each other, create social opportunities for the people struggling with mental illness and maybe even attract volunteer psychiatrists to spend time with them.
“I don’t have anyone to lean on and I don’t have anyone to talk to, and neither does William. He needs young men his age or a little older to look up to and to see that they’re doing alright,” he said.
She’s come to see helping others in their situation as a calling.
“At first it was why me. Now it’s I’m so glad it’s me and I’m going to do something,” she said.
To reach Kate Craig about forming a center, contact 541-670-6348.
For more information about NAMI, contact 541-673-6382.
One of my closest friends has a son in his 40's now, who has suffered from this for almost 10 years. There is NO help, and it's very frustrating.
