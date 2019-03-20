For the 15th year, Adapt Prevention & Education, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, is dedicating March to helping people to “have the conversation” about problem gambling.
Approximately 2 million (1 percent) of U.S. adults are estimated to meet the criteria for compulsive or pathological gambling and another 4-6 million (2-3 percent) are considered problem gamblers; yet for many, problem gambling remains a hidden addiction due to stigma and shame.
Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to raise awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those who are adversely affected by gambling.
The grassroots campaign brings together public health organizations, advocacy groups, gambling operators, substance abuse treatment agencies, and mental health professionals to let people know that hope and help exist.
Across Oregon, groups hold conferences, host screening and training days, run media campaigns, and conduct outreach to people who can make a difference in ensuring that problem gambling services are widely available and accessible.
This March we are spreading the word that problem gambling occurs at high rates across Oregon.
Approximately 1 in 37 Oregonians struggle with problem gambling. We want people to know that help is available, free and confidential.
If you or someone you care about struggles with gambling, call 1-800-522-4700.
For local treatment options, visit Adapt www.adaptoregon.org.
For more information about problem gambling and how to have the conversation, visit the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource Page www.opgr.org or the National Council on Problem Gambling www.ncpgambling.org/pgam.
