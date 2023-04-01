Oregon Health Authority will no longer require people to wear masks in health care settings starting Monday.
Mercy Medical Center will also update its visitors guidelines at this time. Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with one visitor per day, per patient in outpatient, two visitors for inpatient-care, the emergency department and pediatric patients. The Family Birth Place will allow four visitors, including siblings of the newborn.
This includes hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental officers, urgent care centers, and more.
While the statewide mandate is no longer in place, some health care setting may decide to continue to require masks.
Anyone who would like to wear a mask may continue to do so, in public places and work spaces. The state health authority says it remains an effective way to reduce transmission of respiratory viruses and recommends people who are sick or those with health conditions that put them at high risk to wear masks.
"Visitors will be expected to comply with Mercy’s current infection control practices as appropriate, which may include the use of facial masks at times," a press release from the Roseburg hospital said.
The mask requirement has been in place since August 2021.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
