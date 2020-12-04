Medicare's open enrollment period for 2021 benefits ends Monday.
People can make changes to their health plans and prescription drug coverage.
For the 2021 plan year there are:
- 29 prescription drug plans.
- A variety of Medicare Advantage plans.
- A Part D senior savings model for diabetic supplies.
- Acupuncture, telehealth and other virtual services.
- End-stage renal disease patients can enroll in Medicare Advantage plans.
Visit Medicare.gov/Plan-Compare to find 2021 health and drug plans, compare coverage options, or estimate Medicare costs.
The Oregon Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance program is available to help beneficiaries understand their options call 800-722-4134 to speak to a counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.