Autism spectrum meeting set for first Saturday
The first monthly meeting for adults of Autism Spectrum is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Round Table Pizza in the Roseburg Valley Mall.
The meetings, which will be held on the first Saturday of each month, are hosted by Shawn Sullivan of Sutherlin.
Sullivan says with limited resources for children, and zero resources for adults, the meeting is a safe place for adults on the spectrum to meet other adults on the spectrum.
Sullivan was a part of Square Pegs in Washington state, and wants to start a local chapter. He works full time and he says the meetings are not tied to any company or group.
There is no cost for the event and all adults are welcome.
For information call 206-696-5794.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.