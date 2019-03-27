The Northwest Mothers Milk Bank, the Umpqua Valley Breastfeeding Coalition, and the Douglas County Perinatal Task Force are coming together to host the Great Northwest Milk Drive, during the annual Welcome, Baby! Community Baby Shower.
The event will spotlight the importance of human donor milk for preterm infants and to increase the number of milk donors in Southern Oregon.
At the Milk Drive, which will be held during the Community Baby Shower on May 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, approved milk donors will be able to drop off their milk donations.
Other breastfeeding moms can learn more about the process of becoming a milk donor, start the screening process and have their blood tested on site.
To start the process of becoming a milk donor, call the Northwest Mothers Milk Bank at 800-204-4444 for a 10-minute preliminary phone screening and blood test.
Approved donors will be able to drop off their milk and nonapproved donors will be able to complete the process on May 31 at the Community Baby Shower or at other milk-drop sites.
For more information, contact Joanne Ransom at the Northwest Mothers Milk Bank at 503-469-0955.
