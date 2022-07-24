An outbreak of hMPXV, commonly known as monkeypox, first reached the United States on May 18, appearing in Oregon on June 16.
hMPXV is not a new disease. It was first discovered in 1958 in a colony of monkeys, the first reported cases in humans arose in 1970, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With over 2,100 cases across 44 states in the U.S., confirmed cases in Oregon hit 32 as of July 19. Although the number is likely an undercount Dean Sidelinger, the state’s health officer and epidemiologist, said in an Oregon Health Authority media briefing the afternoon of July 20.
Current cases in Oregon are spread across Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Lane counties, with none reported in Douglas County to date.
The virus is transmissible from skin-to-skin contact, often during sexual activity. Many infections in the current outbreak have been reported among men who have sex with men, but no one is risk free and it is not a sexually transmitted infection, according to Sidelinger.
“Although this affects queer people, especially men who have sex with men at a higher rate, it can affect anyone and is not just a gay man’s disease,” said Brooks McLain, development director at HIV Alliance. “Everyone is at risk if you have prolonged skin contact with someone who is showing symptoms.”
Symptoms of the virus include fever, muscle aches, exhaustion — followed by a rash that can look like pimples or a blister that appears on the face and can spread to other limbs, inside the mouth and rectum and onto the genitals, according to the CDC.
Officials urge anyone exhibiting symptoms to immediately talk to their primary care provider and take precautions to help prevent further spread of the virus.
“If you have any of these symptoms, not engaging in close physical contact, including sexual contact with other individuals, is the best way to keep others safe and having a conversation with potential sexual partners about whether they’re sick,” Sidelinger said.
In those with confirmed cases of hMPXV in Oregon, there is not a high level of hospitalization and currently no deaths have been linked to the virus. Though so far not deadly, many of those infected have reported extreme pain due to the rash, often caused by lesions in the mouth or rectum, according to Sidelinger.
An effective anti-viral is available for those who are infected, as well as a vaccine. However, the vaccine is limited and prioritized for those who were likely exposed but not yet showing symptoms, according to Sidelinger.
“OHA is working with its federal partners to secure doses of the hMPXV vaccine, which have remained in short supply,” Sidelinger said. “As more vaccines become available, OHA will work with its local public health, Tribal, community and health care partners to encourage vaccination among those most at risk, and promote vaccine clinics, which are expected to begin over the next week.”
Although there are not current reported cases in Douglas County, public health officials say they are prepared in case there is an outbreak in the area.
“We have been working with local providers so they understand monkeypox and can recognize the symptoms or signs,” Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, Douglas County’s public health officer, said. “We also have the vaccine on hand.”
Officials urge individuals to take the outbreak seriously and report symptoms, while also discouraging an excess of fear surrounding the virus.
“I want to assure most Oregonians that they are not at risk for getting an [hMPXV] infection,” Sidelinger said. “This is not spread nearly as easily as COVID-19. It does require skin-to-skin contact while someone is sick.”
For more information about hMPXV, visit the CDC or World Health Organization website.
