Oregon Health Authority's Public Health Director, Rachael Banks, formally declared hMPXV, commonly known as monkeypox, an outbreak in Oregon on Aug. 5.
Doing so ensures that the administration cost of the vaccine will be covered by insurance, Oregon Health Authority State Health Officer, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said in a media briefing this Thursday.
"This is an important step to ensure that no one will be refused vaccine if they cannot pay or do not have insurance coverage," Dr. Sidelinger said.
While there are currently no reported cases of hMPXV in Douglas County, there are 95 cases across the state and 17 of those in Lane County. Of the 95 cases, 93 have been reported in men and two in women.
While the virus continues to affect men who have sex with men at higher rates, anyone can get the virus. It is still found to be hard to contract and is primarily spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, according to Dr. Sidelinger.
"This is a public health issue, not just a 'men who have sex with men' issue. Anyone with skin is susceptible to this virus," Katie Cox, executive director of The Equi Institute in Portland, said.
The Oregon Health Authority also introduced a new hMPXV website to educate Oregonians about hMPXV and how to stay safe, including weekly summaries of cases in Oregon.
