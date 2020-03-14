PORTLAND — A 70-year-old man in Multnomah County died from complications of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, making him the first COVID-19 fatality in Oregon.
The Multnomah County resident was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center and succumbed to his symptoms on Saturday, according to a press release from the Oregon Health Authority.
The individual is not connected to the cases at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
“While we knew we would arrive at this day at some point, it doesn’t lessen the impact,” said OHA director Patrick Allen. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the family of this individual who honorably served his country.”
The individual, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. The individual had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating.
“This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can be serious for older people and those with underlying conditions,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.
