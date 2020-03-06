Come Monday, Aviva Health's new Myrtle Creek-Division Street Dental Clinic will open for business and start seeing patients, and officials expect to have a pretty full load right away.
The office, located at 244 NE Division Street, has been closed for about four months. But the owner of the building, Dr. Mike Shirtcliff, a Myrtle Creek native and founder of Advantage Dental and South Umpqua Integrated Health, agreed to sell the 3,200-square-foot office to Aviva Health board member Charles Ireland, whose family has been supporters of Aviva Health initiatives. Ireland leased the facility to Aviva Health to allow dental services to continue in the area.
"We've been going through the transition and getting staffing and we are fortunate to have some of the staff that was here before, so that will be great," said Dr. Robert Briseño, the chief dental officer for Aviva.
Briseño will be one of several retired dentists who will spend a couple of days a week seeing patients at the clinic.
"What that does is give us an abundance of experience," Briseño said. "Most of us have 40 or more years of experience. The 'I've never seen this before' never comes up."
Briseño said the clinic will be reinstituting the services that were there before the clinic closed and many of the same people who patronized the past facility will be coming back with the same insurance plans.
"We expect all of those people and then some," Briseño said. "This clinic will serve everybody from Glendale to Winston and that's a lot of folks. For us it's a chance for us to come to them."
The mission of the clinic is "to provide competent, convenient care to the population base that generally goes underserved." That includes people who have no insurance or insurance that's not quite adequate and it's a sliding scale
"Irrespective of somebody's insurance status or financial status, we accept all patients and we have a unique feature being a federally qualified health center, we offer care on a sliding fee scale," said Mark Tsuchiya, the marketing and development director for Aviva Health.
As long as the patient qualifies for the sliding fee scale, their payment will be based on their monthly income.
Deana Chrisenbery, the director of dental services at Aviva Health said the clinic has a lot of people who are anxiously awaiting the opening and she anticipates about 1,200 patients in the first year of operation.
All dental services offered at Aviva Health’s other clinic locations will also be available at the Myrtle Creek site. That will include exams, X-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals, crowns, bridges, partial and full dentures, whitening and sealants.
Stephanie Price, a dental assistant with 19 years of experience, who worked in the building for the previous occupant, said the dental clinic fills a big need in the community.
"It's very important," Price said. "There's a lot of people who don't have transportation, a car, there's a lot of people that walk, ride bikes around here, that have been underserved since there hasn't been a general facility around here."
"We are local, we're not going to be in today and out tomorrow," Briseño said.
The clinic has the potential to double in size if the community grows and the need increases, and it is postured to provide the extra care.
Briseño said the investment that the Ireland family is making shows their confidence in the future of the community.
"They have been wonderful and they are absolutely community-minded people and they've demonstrated that over and over again," he said
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 541-672-9596.
