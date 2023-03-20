A new inpatient rehabilitation facility is coming to Springfield thanks to a partnership between PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation.
New inpatient rehabilitation facility coming to Springfield
- The News-Review
-
-
- 0
A new inpatient rehabilitation facility is coming to Springfield thanks to a partnership between PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation.
With a total of 50 private rooms, the 67,000-square-foot facility will nearly double patient capacity of the existing PeaceHealth acute rehabilitation unit. The new facility will feature a 12-bed brain injury unit, a first for the area. It will be located on the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend annex campus in Springfield.
"Both PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation share a strong commitment to providing high-quality care,” said Todd Salnas, chief executive of the PeaceHealth Oregon network. “We are pleased to partner with Lifepoint Rehabilitation as we expand access to critically needed inpatient rehabilitation services in our community. We look forward to providing both an enhanced level of care and an increased access to care for rehabilitation patients throughout the region.”
The new rehabilitation facility will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury, and other debilitating illnesses or injuries. This expansion will allow PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation to increase access to inpatient rehabilitation services in the region, addressing a significant community need. Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations of the facility.
Pending customary regulatory approvals, construction for the new inpatient rehabilitation facility is expected to begin in the spring of 2025 with an expected opening in 2026.
“We are pleased to partner with PeaceHealth as we expand access to critically needed inpatient rehabilitation services for patients in the Willamette Valley,” said David Stark, vice president of operations for Lifepoint Rehabilitation. “Our patients are at the center of the work we do, and we look forward to continuing our work alongside PeaceHealth as we advance our mission of making communities healthier.”
Upon completion, the PeaceHealth rehabilitation facility will join Lifepoint Rehabilitation’s growing network of more than 30 inpatient rehabilitation facilities across the country.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.