Umpqua Community Veg Education Group will start a new round of the Lifestyle & Nutrition Course on Thursday.
Registration is available online at https://ucveg.org/activities-programs/course/register-here/. The program is free, but donations are welcome.
The 13-week course was first offered in 2015 and has since been attended by 2,844 people. It offers simple, safe, affordable and practical methods that result in health restoration.
New topics are covered each week and the program will also include practical cooking demos and information packets with handouts and recipes.
