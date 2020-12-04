Two mobile medical units are just about set to zip around the county offering residents critical health care services.
The two units, which are massive refurbished trailers, were purchased through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, more commonly known as the CARES Act, according to a press release from the Douglas County Commissioners.
One of the units, a 45-foot, 35,000-pound 2008 International truck, arrived on Wednesday and features a 450-square-foot medical clinic, complete with a reception area, two outfitted patient rooms, wheelchair lift and, of course, essential medical equipment. It was delivered to Aviva Health and allows staff to bring health care services, testing, education and treatment directly to high-need areas of Douglas County that do not currently have access to reliable medical services.
Aviva Health intends to use the larger of the two units as a cough and fever clinic in response to COVID-19. Upon its arrival and when the COVID-19 vaccination is available, the smaller of the two units will be mobilized as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The long-term plan for both units is to utilize them in the traditional sense, to bring deserving, high quality, community-based, comprehensive health care to every resident, regardless of financial means, according to county spokeswoman Tamara Howell.
The tagline Aviva Health developed for the medical service unit is “Better Health Coming Your Way.”
“We are very excited to start this new adventure and feel our new tagline perfectly captures the intent behind the deployment of these two units, and underscores our promise to the people of Douglas County to provide compassionate, caring, accessible and affordable health care regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status,” said KC Bolton, the CEO Aviva Health, in a press release.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman echoed Bolton’s excitement and said the units will provide invaluable medical capabilities that were previously nonexistent.
“We are incredibly grateful that we have an amazing team here in Douglas County that was able to acquire this grant, and quickly make this mobile medical unit a reality,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.