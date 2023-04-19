Senate Bill 1009 is making its way through the Oregon State Legislature in regards to a new $100 million veterans home to be constructed in Roseburg in the coming years.
According to the bill, the decision comes as the two previous homes, the Dalles Home and the Edward C. Allworth Home, were insufficient in providing care for residents.
If passed, the state will cover $35 million of the cost, through the issuance of general obligation bonds beginning July 1. Once that figure is reached, the funds will be directed to the Roseburg Department of Veteran’s Affairs, according to the bill. The other $65 million will be covered by the Roseburg VA.
“We are [in] critical need of veteran housing and this legislation will not only provide this needed housing opportunity, but a tremendous economic development project for Roseburg," Sen. David Brock Smith said. "The Roseburg Veterans Home will also provide hundreds of family wage jobs for our youth in the region for decades to come."
Brock Smith said that a third home is a decade overdue.
“It will be an asset to this area since a lot of people move here for the VA. It will be an added benefit to veterans in the area that cannot take care of themselves,” said Dave West, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468. “Other homes that are here are too expensive for some veterans. Staff at those homes do not know how to handle veterans. They have special needs with everything they have gone through.”
In 2011, former Reps. Tim Freeman and Bruce Hanna and Sen. Jeff Kruse worked on a third home.
“Bonding is the most efficient way to pay for such capital projects. The bonds should be sold within a year,” Brock Smith said.
General obligation bonds are a kind of municipal bond designed for public projects like roads or new buildings such as this.
The bill was passed out of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Emergency Management, Federal and World Affairs on March 30 and has been referred to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means by order of the President on April 4.
Oregon law provides for a total of four homes to be built in Oregon, this will be the third home. It is currently unknown as to when the project will break ground.
