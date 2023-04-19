221204-nrr-roseburgva-3.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Roseburg VA Health Care System will possibly be the site of a third veterans home in Oregon, if Senate Bill 1009 passes.

 Will Geschke/News-Review file photo

Senate Bill 1009 is making its way through the Oregon State Legislature in regards to a new $100 million veterans home to be constructed in Roseburg in the coming years.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.