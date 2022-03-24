Women in Douglas County who wish to donate breast milk can now access a recently opened milk drop in Roseburg.
A milk drop serves as a convenient location where women can donate frozen breast milk and learn about the overall donation process. The location, which opened its doors earlier this month, comes after Excellence in Women's Healthcare partnered with the nonprofit Northwest Mothers Milk Bank.
All donations are pasteurized before being distributed to hospitals and individuals who need the milk for ill or premature infants. In 2021 alone, 9.2 million ounces of breast milk was donated across the country, said Joanne Ransom, the organization's clinical director.
“Our donors are local heroes, giving their precious gift of milk to make a difference for infants and families in their own community. Without their support we could not do our work supporting the health of local infants in need," Ransom said.
Hospitals receive 75% of the donations, while the other 25% goes to families in need of the milk, Ransom said.
“Each drop of donated milk is a miracle. When the most fragile infants receive breast milk, they have lower risk of infections and life-threatening intestinal complications. They leave the intensive care unit earlier, and later in life they have higher IQs and fewer developmental problems,” said Dr. Stephanie Rogers, a neonatologist and medical director at the milk bank.
The drop-off clinic at 2564 Edenbower Blvd. accepts donations every Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Screened donors are encouraged to call ahead to arrange a drop-off at 541-492-2350. To learn more about donating milk, please call Northwest Mothers Milk Bank at 503-469-0955 or 800-204-4444, or visit www.donatemilk.org.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
