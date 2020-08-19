The Oregon Health Authority is urging parents to get their kids caught up on their childhood immunizations.
The OHA said parents are understandably nervous about taking their children and teens to their doctors’ offices right and as a result, many children in the state are falling behind on their childhood vaccinations.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month and the OHA said it wants to work with families to ensure the pandemic is not followed by an increase in cases of vaccine-preventable diseases.
The OHA wants families to protect their children against serious, potentially life-threatening diseases. Parents should talk to their child’s doctor or nurse about whether they have missed any routine vaccines.
Before rescheduling any upcoming childhood vaccination or wellness visit appointments, call the child’s health care provider to find out if the appointment can remain as scheduled and what precautions they are taking to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
Some providers are may be offering drive-up vaccine programs.
If your children need health insurance, they may be eligible for the Oregon Health Plan (OHP). It is open to all children and teens younger than 19, regardless of immigration status, who meet income and other criteria.
Visit http://www.OHP.Oregon.gov to find community partners in the area.
