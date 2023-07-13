Patrick Hull started working as the director of the Roseburg VA Health Care System on April 9, bringing 34 years of experience in the healthcare industry with him.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Excellent. Now if they can fix it so that when you call the 1000 number to make an appointment, you could actually get ahold of someone who can make the appointment.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.