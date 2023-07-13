Patrick Hull started working as the director of the Roseburg VA Health Care System on April 9, bringing 34 years of experience in the healthcare industry with him.
Whether a person is a patient seeking care, local leaders or employees, Hull aims to gain as many perspectives as possible to understand where the organization has been, where the VA is currently and using that information to guide his decisions in the future.
“My initial three months I sat with veterans and talked with them, hear what they have to say,” Hull said. “Now, I’m in that phase where I’m taking in all that information. It’s consolidated from all my listening sessions and those included staff members, some of the Veteran Service Officers, a couple of veteran groups that formed here and using that information to help drive where we’re going to go in the future. Which is the right care at the right time in the right place.”
Having met with multiple local veteran leaders in the community like Douglas County Veteran’s Forum President Gwen Best and President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Umpqua Valley Chapter 805 Bill Duncan, Hull said transparency and communication with community leaders is a high priority.
“I found him to be a very personable and caring leader. From my interactions with him I can say he cares for staff and veterans. He has the requisite skills to be the director of the Roseburg VA Health System,” Best said. “I find it refreshing to have a director who is willing and able to talk with the veteran groups and hear our concerns. I am hopeful he will improve veterans medical care here and bring it back to previous levels.”
Hull held multiple administrative positions before arriving in Roseburg from Grand Junction, Colorado, where he served as associate director at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
Hull is a hard man to miss. With round glasses and a bowtie, one might find Hull on the grounds of the Roseburg VA speaking with a veteran or an employee. He has no problem taking time out of his day to stop and listen which is all a part of his motto: Be nice. Be kind. Be helpful.
“I was ready to take another career opportunity. So, I started looking at different positions and found Roseburg. We started researching a little bit and we could have gone anywhere in the country but my wife and I like small communities, we like the outdoors,” Hull said. “That is kind of what drove me here; family and a good opportunity.”
One primary focus for Hull is to stabilize primary care and mental health care and build from there. Hull hopes to implement incentives to recruit professionals with the correct skill set which will create a more positive experience for veterans who visit the Roseburg VA. Furthermore, Hull places significance on retaining current employees too.
Hull said having tools integrated into the system to support new and old employees allows them to do their jobs properly without feeling like they are struggling.
U.S. Navy veteran Jim Little said the current problem with the VA is not the level of care but when veterans can receive that care.
“I am not a critic of the VA because they have saved my life twice. Once with appendicitis and again with a heart attack,” Little said. “I have no complaint about the care I can get, but when I can get it. That’s a big complaint. From the time of a request for an appointment to see your primary care until you actually can get in is, I believe, 79 days.”
One goal for local veterans is getting the Roseburg VA to a level two accredited care facility. However, Hull does not see that as a primary goal. Rather, it is about focusing on what the community needs.
“I worked at a level two organization that had an emergency room, it had an (intensive care unit), it had inpatient services and it ended up being downgraded to a level three organization, same care, same everything,” Hull said. “What’s the community need and how do we provide that care? We provide access to all the care; we just may not do it right here on this campus. If I forced that to happen, to say we’re going to deliver that, I’d actually be doing harm to patients.”
Hull does not shy away from transparency. In fact, he invites it. Hull plans on meeting with congressional delegates, county commissioners and veteran service officers every quarter.
In his first three months, Hull made a decision to fly the pride flag on the VA grounds. Some local veterans showed their displeasure with this decision — not the flag itself, but flying it with the US flag and POW/MIA flag.
Hull said that he met with multiple people to understand their perspective on the issue, to speak with them personally about his decision to raise the flag and to explain why he made the decision to do so. Hull believes it is critical to show empathy towards groups of people that may not feel safe.
“It was my decision to raise the flag,” said Hull. “I need to provide an organization that is safe. I need to provide an organization that gives quality healthcare and to make sure that people feel welcome.”
Little is one veteran who said flying the Pride Flag was in poor taste. However, Little said he is looking forward to working with Hull in the future.
Hull has a master’s degree in business management from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio, with two bachelor’s degrees in medical laboratory technology. Among these credentials, Hull is also certified by the American Society of Pathology and as a senior project manager.
Hull serves in the U.S. Army Reserves and began his career in his native state of Ohio as a medical laboratory technician and later being promoted to senior medical technologist, Hull was tasked with managing a multiple-facility laboratory system for the Columbus VA.
Other notable positions include regional health care planning manager, public affairs officer and assistant director of the Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Chicago, Illinois. Before his position in Colorado, Hull served as the VHA activations program manager managing a budget of over $1 billion.
“I have come into this organization to help. Not to advance my career,” Hull said. “I want to help, I listen to people and try to help them.”
Excellent. Now if they can fix it so that when you call the 1000 number to make an appointment, you could actually get ahold of someone who can make the appointment.
