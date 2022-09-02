A healing room was recently designed at Peace at Home in Roseburg to create a space for people to practice coping skills and learn new skills including mediation, yoga, prayer, journaling and receive one-on-one peer support from an advocate.
“The Healing Room is a space within our newly-remodeled hotel that provides shelter to survivors of family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking,” said Melanie Prummer, executive director of Peace at Home.
The room is dedicated to Valeria Ball, who was a board member at Peace at Home for more than a decade. Ball died in 2016 from brain cancer.
“She enjoyed creating safe spaces for survivors, a supportive environment for staff and fundraising using her dance background,” Prummer said. “This room represents so much of the work Valeria did during her tenure. She wanted to provide safety for people who had nowhere else to turn and assist them in building connections and promote good self-care.”
One of the many people who helped create The Healing Room was Cara Otis, owner of All Things Design and the room’s interior designer. Otis’ passion is designing trauma-informed spaces and providing knowledge about that to others.
“Before I even designed the room, I had to learn about trauma informed spaces,” Otis said. “It was really cool because if you walk into any space, you’re going to feel a certain type of way, but you might not know why you felt that way.”
There are many things in the area meant to be calming and helpful.
“I tried to make three spaces so people could mingle, but also have their own space,” Otis said. “There’s the little cafe section that is against the side of a hotel room, there is the lounge area and there’s an office space. It’s fully equipped with everything from computers and printers to plastic forks and a microwave.
“It’s minimalistic which is very calming, and we put plants in there, to help make residents feel more grounded and connected in nature. There are abstract pictures of the ocean and leaves and all the colors are cool colors.”
Prummer said she appreciated Otis’ ability to listen and the research that went into creating a calming spaces.
“We collaborated on a space that was multi-functional and provided a room for people to focus on their healing through reflection and emotional regulation,” Prummer said.
Peace at Home has been in the Douglas County community since 1978 and was started by a group of women to address child abuse. Research indicates that child maltreatment occurs in 30% to 60% of families where spousal abuse takes place.
“Children in violent homes may witness parental violence or be victims of physical abuse,” Prummer said.
Peace at Home has volunteer opportunities such as working with survivors, helping with facilities, being part of the annual fundraiser and serving on the board of directors.
The nonprofit organization offers over 40 hours of training for volunteers and opportunities to learn different roles within the organization including answering the 24-hour hotline, providing peer support, legal advocacy and shelter-based services for adults and children.
For more information, visit peaceathome.com.
