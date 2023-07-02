A petition has made its way around the Roseburg VA Health Care System to have the Pride Flag taken down from the VA grounds and to show the frustration that employees, veterans and citizens feel towards the Pride Flag being flown alongside the United States Flag and the POW/MIA flag.
Randy Feldmen has been an employee of the Roseburg VA for 12 years and began the petition Monday to present to Roseburg VA Director Patrick Hull.
Feldmen’s petition received 50 signatures by the time it was presented to Hull on Friday.
Although the Pride Flag is to be taken down at the end of June, Feldmen believed the new director should be made aware of how his employees feel about the decision to fly the flag.
“The VA prides itself on neutrality with race or sex, but the best policy is to have no flag other than the U.S. flag. Raising the other flag broke that neutrality,” Feldmen said. “My goal is to take that petition to the director to show that people are upset.”
Feldmen went on to say that what the Pride Flag represents is not the problem. Rather, the problem lies on where it is flying. Feldmen said he would have no problem seeing the flag at a church or in a business window.
“We are dedicated to creating and maintaining a safe, caring and welcoming environment for all veterans,” said Roseburg VA spokesperson Nikki Hansen. “[U.S. VA] Secretary [Denis] McDonough authorized the flying of the Pride flag above VA facilities for the duration of Pride Month, as he has done in previous years. VA facilities fly the flag as a symbol of VA’s commitment to inclusion and recognition of service and sacrifice of LGBTQ+ Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.”
Local veterans said this is the first time the Roseburg VA displayed the Pride flag underneath the U.S. and POW/MIA flags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.