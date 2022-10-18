There is nothing more comforting to me on a cold day than a warm bowl of soup. Any type of soup hits the spot. I grew up eating a lot of soup and I must have fond memories of it because I now make soup most weeks, during the cooler months. Growing up, soups worked as a quick weeknight meal. My mom used home canned goods to create a wonderful soup. She would use home canned chicken or beef with several cans of vegetables and a starch of some sort like pasta, rice, potatoes or wheat berries. Very much like the beef barley soup recipe with this article.
When meat is on sale it is a great time to pick up extra to can for soups, enchiladas and quesadillas. When canning meat, you can process it in pints or quarts depending on the size you need
There are many factors that effect the processing time for meat in a pressure canner. One is the elevation where you live and what size jar you are processing. Are you planning to can the meat with bones or without? Will it be ground or in chunks as a raw pack or hot pack?
Each decision on how to can your meat will affect the processing time. Contact the OSU Extension Food Preservation hotline with questions or find all the information on how long to process specific meat at Oregon State University online catalog tinyurltinyurl.com/5ndnub5u" target="_blank">.com/5ndnub5u. Growing up we used chicken breast and London broil as our meats of choice for soup bases.
Soup is one of my favorite types of leftovers to have. It warms up so nicely and it is easy to make extra to have later. Most soups can be made in a half hour especially when using already canned meat. This makes soup an easy choice on busy nights.
Another benefit is many soup recipes are packed with vegetables. Chili is one of those soup recipes that is surprisingly packed with vegetables; beans, tomatoes, onions and peppers. Then each one seems to have its own unique taste by adding meat, grains, more vegetables and blends of spices. The white chicken chili recipe has the addition of sour cream and lots of spices to provide a distinctive flavor.
Another family favorite of ours on a busy weekday night is chicken and dumpling soup. There are so many slight variations you can make on this soup, but today I am sharing a chicken and dumpling casserole recipe. I thought it might give all of you chicken and dumpling fans a new way to enjoy an old favorite.
The next time you need a quick healthy meal for your family, think about soup. Make extra and use it for leftovers or freeze it for another day. Take advantages of sales and save yourself time cooking dinner for your family by canning meat in advance.
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Mandy can be reached by e-mail mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461
