Roseburg Public Schools confirmed Sunday evening a positive coronavirus case associated with Roseburg High School, prompting the suspension of all football-related activities effective Monday.
The suspension includes cancellation of all football practices and this week's freshman and varsity football games at Eagle Point, scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights.
The release stated that Roseburg would be able to resume football activities March 8.
Roseburg boys soccer matches scheduled at Ashland Tuesday and home against Crater Friday remain scheduled, as do the RHS girls' soccer matches at home with Ashland Tuesday and at Crater Thursday.
The boys and girls cross country dual meets at South Medford also remain scheduled for Wednesday.
We'll think positive thoughts about the remaining scheduled activities. It's all we can do now.
It's not lost on me that they post a photo of the RHS coach with his nose sticking out of his mask in an article about a team COVID timeout due to a positive case or exposure. I don't know who had the exposure but as the leader, the coach should at least model the best mask behavior to the football community.
The picture appears to be gone now.
