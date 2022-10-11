CANYONVILLE — Melissa Briggs said her cancer diagnosis gave her a better sense of humor. Douglas County Cancer Services embraced that humor, fun and debauchery at the 22nd Pretty in Pink tea and fashion show fundraiser Sunday at Seven Feathers Casino and Resort.
There were kisses from Elvis, dances from firefighters, decorated pink hats and fashion galore at the event that raises money to help anyone in the community diagnosed with cancer.
"I can see firsthand the impact that Douglas County Cancer Services has on patients, mentally and financially as well," said Sara Ray, nurse practitioner and event organizer. "Treatment can be expensive, even with insurance."
Jeffrey "Elvis" Fullner, an Elvis impersonator, started the event by performing the biggest hits from the King. Many of the people in attendance, most of whom were female, fawned over the performer as he handed out pink scarves.
After Elvis' first performance, the firefighters escorted the models to the runway. But before the models strutted their stuff, the firemen stepped onto the horseshoe shaped stage and put on a performance that included a lot of shimmying and shaking. The models then followed, with a little less gusto, showing off clothes supplied by Maurices.
Briggs, Donna Estrada, Vanessa Darnell and Kendra Dunning were the models — all cancer survivors who shared their stories with the audience.
Briggs said that while the diagnosis and treatment brought so many negative things, there were also a lot of positives, such as a new hat collection and a whole new repertoire of bald jokes. "It also introduced me to so many amazing people, both medical professionals and cancer patients. And showed me how loved and supported I was, not just by my family, but my friends, my church, family and coworkers."
Briggs is single mom who has lived in Douglas County for 22 years. For most of that time, she's been a 911 dispatcher and active community member. She was diagnosed in June 2021 and ran into a lot of complications on her journey.
"Every time one of the doctors told me 'most women,' 'a very small percentage' or 'rarely,' I could feel my body saying, 'hold my beer,'" she said.
Estrada has also lived in Douglas County for most of her life, working at the Meals on Wheels program in Yoncalla. She received most of her treatment at Oregon Health & Science University, while her family took care of everything around her — transportation, home care, anything that was needed.
"My advice to you is to get your mammogram and other cancer screenings on time," Estrada said. "It could save your life. My cancer was so small my surgeon couldn't even feel it under my skin."
Darnell moved to Douglas County in 2018. Both she and her husband work in medicine — he as a nurse supervisor, she as a nurse practitioner and wound care specialist. Her emotional rollercoaster ride with cancer coincided with the early days of the pandemic.
"Although cancer takes, in a weird sort of way, looking back, I can say it also gives," Darnell said. "Cancer gave me new friends and getting close to old ones. It gave me a chance to evaluate my life and what I really wanted out of it, and most importantly, it pushed me to really live in the moment of everyday life."
Dunning was born and raised in the area and is now raising her two sons in Camas Valley. Her journey started in 2018, when —even though multiple biopsies came back negative— she knew something was off and kept advocating for herself.
"Your life is something else until you hear the word cancer," she said. "Then you become it. Live it. Breathe it. It was one phone call. My world was upside down."
During a brief break, attendees had time to browse the table of auction items, buy tickets for a quilt raffle, get a t-shirt, admire the creations of those who participated in the hat contest and catch up with friends.
Last year the cancer services organization helped pay $23,303 in rent, $7,500 in food cards, $7,325 in gas cards, $7,744 in utility payments and $5,005 in emergency expenses, according to DCCS Executive Director Jackie Barnett. She added that 1,017 people came to the office, 597 called, they gave out 141 wigs, 142 hats or scarves and 32 bras.
"You can see we're pretty busy all year," Barnett said. She followed it up by thanking the audience for donations that help make the work possible.
And as emcee Brian Prawitz pointed out, all the money raised at Sunday's event is used locally — to help friends, family and neighbors.
Elvis then returned in a black leather look to continue the show, while the models changed into more formal clothing for another stride on the catwalk.
