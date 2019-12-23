The American Red Cross faces a critical shortage of blood this holiday season and is urging community members to give blood the day after Christmas.
Blood donations can help prevent delays in lifesaving medical care for patients.
The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Red Cross Bus on the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., in Roseburg.
Donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: USVA Roseburg.
