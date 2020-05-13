The American Red Cross officials say they are still facing a severe blood shortage crisis because of the unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak.
Healthy individuals are needed to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.
Red Cross officials say donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Watch this video on the safety and need for blood donations. Right now, eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to give soon.
In coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients in their recovery.
Patients who have fully recovered following a COVID-19 diagnosis may have antibodies in their plasma that can help those with serious or immediate life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.
If you would like to donate go to www.redcrossblood.org or call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 to find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.