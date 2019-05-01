The American Red Cross is urging donors of all blood types to give blood to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions.
Donors may give at any of the listed blood drives around the county, or an appointment to donate at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Roseburg, may be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
All who donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Here is a list of Douglas County blood drives for May:
May 3: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St.
May 6: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Milo Academy, 324 Milo Drive, Days Creek.
May 13: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Glide Rural Fire Dept.
May 20: noon — 5 p.m. Bi-Mart, 391 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston.
May 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Riddle High School Gymnasium
May 22: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Douglas High School gymnasium, Winston.
May 23: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wolf Creek Job Corps, 2010 Opportunity Lane, Glide.
May 24: Noon to 5 p.m. Applebee’s Restaurant, 2755 NW Edenbower Blvd. Roseburg,
May 28: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Family Church, 4384 Carnes Rd., Green.
May 29: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Douglas ESD, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.
May 30: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Elkton High School Gym
May 30: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Media Challenge Roseburg at Roseburg Blood Donation Center, 1176 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
