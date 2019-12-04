The American Red Cross officials say the need for blood doesn’t slow down during the holiday season. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s estimated that more than one million units of blood will be transfused in the U.S. this year.
Christine Welch of the American Red Cross Oregon-Washington Blood Services says despite the constant need, busy holiday schedules make it difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood to meet those patient needs.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type-O.
Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season.
Those who donate before Dec. 18, will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
To schedule an appointment to donate go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
