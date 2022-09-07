For years, the need for behavioral and mental health services in Douglas County has consistently grown as we’ve faced the harsh realities of the opioid epidemic, devastating wildfires, economic hardships and the increasing stresses of life. It’s estimated that two out of five adults experience symptoms of anxiety or depression and substance misuse is on the rise. This shift in our communal psyche has driven a demand for mental health care, substance use treatment and primary care at an unprecedented rate.
This column is the first in a series of columns that will discuss how Adapt Integrated Health Care is working to increase access to mental health, substance use treatment, primary care and prevention services in our county.
Adapt had its beginnings in the late 1960s as the Douglas County Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment. Achieving nonprofit status in 1971, Adapt was and remains guided by our volunteer board of directors to work toward a compassionate and forward-thinking mission of service to our community.
Now, with 50 years of growth in response to community need, Adapt has successfully become Adapt Integrated Health Care: an integrated health agency offering comprehensive mental health care, substance use treatment, primary care and prevention services for children, adolescents, adults and families.
In 2021, Adapt’s substance use treatment team, known as Adapt, our mental health services team, known as Compass Behavioral Health, and our primary care team, known as SouthRiver Community Health Center, were officially consolidated under one name: Adapt Integrated Health Care.
Our Compass team, now our Mental Health Services division, continues the work as the Community Mental Health Program for Douglas and Curry Counties. A CMHP is responsible for providing a system of appropriate, accessible and effective safety net services to meet the mental health needs of community members. To mention a few of our services, we provide: individual and group counseling for children, teens, and adults, 24/7 crisis and mobile crisis services, early assessment and diagnosis of mental health conditions, psychiatric medical services and school-based counseling services.
Our SouthRiver team, now our Primary Care Services division, continues serving as our Federally Qualified Health Centers in Winston and Roseburg. As an FQHC, we provide medical and behavioral health care for all ages, regardless of ability to pay; and, although the ongoing pandemic has had a profound impact on the delivery of patient care throughout the U.S., our clinical team has continued to earn the highest national health center awards for clinical quality, patient access to care and reducing health disparities.
Adapt also continues to serve as a major provider of substance use treatment in Douglas County. With our adult residential treatment program, Crossroads, in its 40th year of service, we commemorate the journey our providers and caregivers have made along the way. Adapt continues to offer a full-continuum of care for men, women, youth and families affected by substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders — from medically monitored and clinically managed detox to residential care to day treatment and outpatient care.
Adapt’s skilled clinical team helps thousands of young people and adults each year to heal, reconnect and rebuild their lives.
Strong community support has helped to expand Adapt’s services to the community, including Opioid Treatment Programs, office-based medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, day treatment and supportive recovery housing, a sobering center to stabilize adults with acute intoxication, and peer-support services to help reduce barriers to care.
While we continue to provide our high-quality care to over 11,000 clients and patients each year, Adapt is not alone in its endeavor to improve the health of our community. We are part of a network of impactful stakeholders and collaborators, including local law enforcement, local government, a network of providers and our local CCO, the Umpqua Health Alliance. Through these partnerships, Adapt has sustained a high-quality care experience to those in need, regardless of ability to pay.
We are continuously exploring new initiatives to help ensure that all children, adults and families have an opportunity to live healthy and productive lives. In coming months, we will tell you more about our programs that are making a difference in the health of our community. It is our hope that you will gain a better understanding of the many services available to serve your physical and behavioral health care needs. Until then, we encourage you to visit us at adaptoregon.org to learn more about the programs and services available in your location.
If you or someone you know is in need of mental health or substance use treatment, call 541-440-3532 or our 24/7 Crisis Line 1-800-866-9780.
