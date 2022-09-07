For years, the need for behavioral and mental health services in Douglas County has consistently grown as we’ve faced the harsh realities of the opioid epidemic, devastating wildfires, economic hardships and the increasing stresses of life. It’s estimated that two out of five adults experience symptoms of anxiety or depression and substance misuse is on the rise. This shift in our communal psyche has driven a demand for mental health care, substance use treatment and primary care at an unprecedented rate.

Dr. Gregory Brigham is the CEO of Adapt Integrated Health Care. For further questions, please visit adaptoregon.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.