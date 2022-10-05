Adapt Integrated Health Care has spent over 50 years expanding and advancing access to treatment options for Substance Use & Addiction disorders.
Since our beginning as the Douglas County Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment in the 1960s, our Substance Use Disorders Treatment division has expanded to provide high-quality care for our community members seeking recovery across many forms of service.
Today, Adapt is positioned with the teams and strategies to address the multi-faceted needs of each of our clients — whether it’s referrals to our residential or outpatient treatment programs, connections to community services, assistance with judicial proceedings or family and women’s treatment programs.
A significant aspect of our work is continuing to address the present and lasting effects of the opioid epidemic on our community. To meet that need, Adapt offers a full continuum of care approach built to provide uniquely important forms of care at each stage of a client’s journey toward recovery, which is built on a progression of medication assisted interventions including harm reduction, treatment and recovery support specifically for Opioid Use Disorder.
Our Medically Assisted Treatment services provide valuable, clinical assistance to those with Opioid Use Disorder by providing counseling and behavioral therapies in conjunction with medications to decrease dependency over time.
The medications provided, including buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone, are both effective and highly regulated to ensure public safety. This service ensures that our community members can seek treatment within the range of existing Primary Care services and provides the opportunity to address a concern before it starts.
Our Opioid Treatment Program is a long-term, medical treatment program built to ensure that individuals seeking assistance in eliminating dependency on opioids can access effective treatment for both the physical and behavioral aspects of the disorder.
Our Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities-accredited teams foster not just temporary sobriety but long-term solutions for our clients and the community.
Our focus is not solely on substance use, though. Addiction is a complex behavioral pattern and doesn’t always involve drug use. Addiction can refer to any compulsive behavior that has harmful consequences when not controlled.
Adapt counselors are trained to address and treat a wide range of issues including problem gambling, social media and gaming addiction, and other harmful behaviors.
In addition to experienced counselors trained in the most current methods of treating addiction, we also offer Peer Delivered Services to each individual regardless of what program they are interested in.
These teams ensure that continuity of care is maintained, help foster recovery as a regular part of client’s lives, and assist in building bridges to resources in our community.
They provide transportation services to ensure clients can reach critical appointments on-time, including child visits, medical services and dental care, as well as continued peer mentorship programs and connection with our employment services team.
In each of these services, you will see a major aspect of our Substance Use Treatment mindset: those who have already walked the journey to recovery are often the best people to help others through this journey. Each of these services become even more impactful when delivered by peers.
Having daily contact with peers who themselves are in sustained recovery from addiction and provide empathetic, non-judgmental support and encouragement is incredibly helpful to achieve lasting recovery.
Adapt works consistently with other members of our community here in Douglas County including our local government, justice system and other non-profit organizations.
We work closely with the HIV Alliance to provide education and prevention services to our clients and the larger community and have built bridges with other organizations that help us address social determinants of health such as housing, food and childcare.
We also provide treatment services for the Drug Court and Mental Health Court programs as part of an interdisciplinary team that provides the substance use and behavioral treatment and guidance needed to guide a client to graduation from treatment court and into a new life.
We are also appreciative of our work with our local CCO, the Umpqua Health Alliance, for their continued support of our efforts and client’s efforts to build the bridge toward recovery for those seeking recovery in our community.
It is our hope that, through this article, you have gained a better understanding of the many opportunities available to help you or a loved one through the journey to recovery.
Visit us at adaptoregon.org to learn more about the programs and services available in your location. If you or someone you know is in need of substance use treatment or mental health care, call 541-440-3532 or our 24/7 Crisis Line 1-800-866-9780.
