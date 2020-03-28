The Roseburg Family Medicine Residency program found out recently that all eight of the residency positions that it had open for this summer are filled, and recently graduated doctors plan to start their three-year residency training at the Aviva Health campus in July. Program officials have already informed successful candidates of the news.
The residency program hopes have up to 24 residents stay in Roseburg as family practitioners upon completing the program in three years.
“We matched with eight excellent applicants and they were all incredibly excited to be coming here,” said Dr. Chip Taylor, residency director of the Roseburg Family Medicine Residency. “I think we got a great group.”
Out of the eight residents who are coming to Roseburg, six are female and two are male. Four have a master’s degree in public health in addition to their medical degrees. Four are single and four are married. Three of those have children. There are four who have direct ties to Oregon or the Northwest and that was important to the panel who interviewed the candidates.
The hope is that the community will be able to keep a significant number of the doctors it produces from the program, to set up practice in Douglas County where the shortage of medical professionals has gotten to a critical state.
“I think our interview process was really quite rigorous for finding people who were committed to rural practice, committed to the care to the underserved and family medicine and specifically people that would integrate into our community and perhaps be able to serve us long term,” Taylor said.
Taylor said 90 candidates were interviewed in the process after they were picked from 600 applicants, who had all graduated from medical schools. They were then ranked by the selection committee, and then the applicants ranked the top programs where they would like to go, and the specialty that they want to pursue.
Interviews were set up in October 2019 with the panel involving physicians and behaviorists from the residency program faculty practice and individuals from the Roseburg Veterans Administration Medical Center in Roseburg who will be involved in the education part of the program. Some board members from Aviva Health were also invited to screen applicants.
The eight residents are expected to arrive in the area in June and begin their jobs in July.
The new medical students starting their residency at Aviva will begin their three year stint before work gets underway on the expansion of the Aviva Clinic in September of this year. Aviva officials say expansion is needed to handle the 24 residents that will be working at the clinic by the third year of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.