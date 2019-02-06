You can tell by the body language of the people entering the Roseburg Dream Center that it’s a refuge. On a recent chilly afternoon, a young weather-worn man in a bulky jacket walked in, set down his backpack and seated himself at a table. Then he sat in peaceful silence.
The center’s new director, Tim Edmondson, said that’s what he wants — for the Center to be a place where people feel comfortable, safe and at home. The Dream Center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It also includes a food pantry on Mondays and Wednesdays and clothing assistance during certain hours. On the chilliest nights, it serves as a warming center.
It operates in a large room in the basement of the Foundation Fellowship Church at 813 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg, and Edmondson has cleared out the middle of the room. By day it is filled with round tables where people are welcome to sit and rest. By night, when the temperature is 30 degrees or below, the tables are replaced by cots.
“The Dream Center is becoming more than just clothing and food,” Edmondson said. “You feel like family. The walls are coming down around these people. When they first came in, you couldn’t even get them to talk.”
In early January, the Center launched a “Roseburg Dream Center 1,000 Strong” fundraising campaign to enable it to keep its doors open and thrive. The goal is for 1,000 people to commit to contributing $10 per month to support Dream Center operations. Those interested can sign up by visiting www.roseburgdreamcenter.org and clicking “donate.”
The Dream Center’s warming center is the only warming center in Roseburg this winter. On freezing-cold nights the Center opens its doors at 7 p.m. and people can come there to eat, sleep and escape the elements. Visitors to the warming center are given dinner, breakfast and a sack lunch on their way out. The cost to provide all of that is about $5 per person, not including rent, heat and other utilities.
Edmondson has gotten to know the regular visitors over his past few months as director, including a 34-year-old woman who wandered in during a private pot luck for volunteers. She was sopping wet – it was raining outside – but instead of telling her to leave, they let her dry off and gave her some clothes. She was acting strangely, but Edmondson said he’s learned she acts that way as a defense mechanism.
“She’s been coming in almost every day now,” he said. “As you get to know her, you find out she is just a really sweet lady. Now she comes in, she knows most of the people by name, she gets a hug, we feed her some soup.”
Everyone is welcome unless they are disruptive.
“As long as they behave themselves, we’re going to feed them, we’re going to take care of them, we’re going to love on them, because I really believe that’s the root of helping them,” Edmondson said.
