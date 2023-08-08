230713-nrr-patrickhull-2.jpg (copy)

Roseburg VA Health Care System Director Patrick Hull poses for a photo outside of the Roseburg VA Chapel in July 2023.

 DREW WINKELMAIER/News-Review file photo

Roseburg VA Health Care Systems announced Thursday that it received a five-star rating, the highest possible rating, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.

(2) comments

worden
worden

This is a big improvement and deserves to be big news. Not many years ago, the Roseburg VA was rated a 1 star hospital. All the changes have been hard on vets, but necessary to improve health and save lives. Congratulations to all.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Congratulations! Well-deserved.

I get my care at VA Roseburg, and have since 2008. I practiced family medicine and pathology for well over three decades, in the Army and in civilian communities, on three continents. The VA system provides the best care anywhere, in my experience. Which is not to say it's always great, every time, every place--I can cite horror stories in every system I've been in. It is to say that the objective studies over the years by private and public agencies conclude what my experience is:

Best Care Anywhere.

