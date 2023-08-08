Roseburg VA Health Care Systems announced Thursday that it received a five-star rating, the highest possible rating, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“The Roseburg VA has a championship team with one focus – providing the right care at the right time in the right place. It’s important to us that Veterans know when they visit a Roseburg VA Health Care System facility, they are receiving a 5-star experience that matches or even surpasses the quality of care at community hospitals,” said Director Patrick Hull. “I am honored to collaborate with our dedicated employees and volunteers who consistently deliver this high level of quality care.”
This is the first time the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services included VA facilities in its annual overall hospital quality star rating.
The organization uses five categories — mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experiences, and timely and effective care — to award a rating to a hospital.
Overall, 67% of VA hospitals included in the annual ratings received either four or five stars, compared to only 41% of non-VA hospitals. These findings are the latest in a series of recent evaluations showing the effectiveness of VA health care compared to non-VA health care, according to a press release from the VA.
CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg received a four-star rating.
VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics in the recent Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings, and a recent systematic review of more than 40 peer-reviewed studies found that VA health care is consistently as good as — or better than — non-VA health care.
“Our job at VA is to deliver the best possible care to every Veteran who walks through our doors,” said VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal. “While we’re very proud of these findings, there is still work to do. We will study these results, learn from them, and continue to improve until we’re delivering world-class care to every Veteran, every time.”
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
This is a big improvement and deserves to be big news. Not many years ago, the Roseburg VA was rated a 1 star hospital. All the changes have been hard on vets, but necessary to improve health and save lives. Congratulations to all.
Congratulations! Well-deserved.
I get my care at VA Roseburg, and have since 2008. I practiced family medicine and pathology for well over three decades, in the Army and in civilian communities, on three continents. The VA system provides the best care anywhere, in my experience. Which is not to say it's always great, every time, every place--I can cite horror stories in every system I've been in. It is to say that the objective studies over the years by private and public agencies conclude what my experience is:
Best Care Anywhere.
