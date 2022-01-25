For the better part of a decade now, medical professionals and city of Roseburg officials have talked about, and been working toward, the prospect of bringing a medical college to the area.
The project is intended to address a shortage of medical professionals in the region, as well as provide a boost to the local economy with the influx of hundreds of students and faculty to the area.
The idea really took root during the 2019 regular session, when the Oregon Legislature approved $10 million of funding for the project through House Bill 5030, with the city of Roseburg as the grantee. The city pledged up to $10 million in matching funds to help move the project forward.
However, that funding was later rescinded when COVID-19 hit, leaving the medical college in limbo.
“The $10 million that the legislature had authorized has gone away,” City Manager Nikki Messenger said Monday evening while explaining the situation to the City Council.
Local officials are now trying to get the project — officially known as the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center — back on the drawing board for the 2022 legislative short session, which begins Feb. 1.
On Monday, the City Council authorized Messenger to negotiate an updated memorandum of understanding, outlining the city’s commitment to the project, with the nonprofit entity that is helping usher the project through.
Messenger is a board member of that group, the Umpqua Valley Development Corp. Its role is to help move along the center, which would offer advanced degrees in multiple allied and mental health fields.
Work to develop a medical college in the Roseburg area began in 2012, with leadership at CHI Mercy recognizing the severe shortage of healthcare workers, especially in rural areas. The following year the City Council approved spending $30,000 for a feasibility study for the project.
Since then, the city has pitched in about another $100,000 toward the project.
The initial agreement for the project was between the city and a group called Oregonians for Rural Health. That group is no longer involved.
The terms of the agreement are similar to the one that had existed with Oregonians for Rural Health. It states that the city is willing to act as the grant recipient/fiscal agent for any funding authorized by the legislature and be willing to provide matching funds of up to $10 million if certain conditions are met, including:
- State funding of at least $10 million is committed.
- Academic partners willing to agree to a long-term, triple-net-lease that ensures the city’s annual debt service and other costs are covered.
- An economic analysis demonstrates a positive return on investment for the city.
- The actual future appropriation of any funds is at the sole discretion of the city council.
- Final site selection, land acquisition and development terms are acceptable to all parties.
While trying to lock down state funding for the medical college, local officials are also looking for a site for the facility and schools to provide instruction for the students.
Officials from George Fox University, which had been considered a central component of plans for the medical college in Roseburg, said last year that the school would no longer be the primary academic institution involved in the project.
Instead, the medical college will look to partner with a half-dozen or more schools, each of which will provide studies in its area of expertise, a former provost at George Fox who has been hired as a consultant on the medical college project said last year.
“We’re looking at a slightly different structure than what we had considered previously,” Linda Samek told the Umpqua Valley Development Corp. last year. “A space where we can invite multiple institutions to participate so each one of them would be a partner. There would be no main academic institution, but a number of folks who will be providing services.”
George Fox had been considered key to any plans for the medical college since signing onto the project in early 2019. It was expected to provide the academic and administrative structure for the college.
Messenger said studies that were done that showed the positive impact the medical college will have on the region are being updated to present to legislators. She also said the impact of COVID-19, including how it has been such a challenge for local hospitals, has made the need for the medical college even more apparent.
“To me, COVID has proved that we need to be thinking about how we’re going to fill these rural medical needs in the future,” Messenger said.
Influx of hundreds of students? That's what they said when they added obstacle course as a sport.
I'd hope that Aviva (and, peripherally, their family medicine residency), OHSU, UCC, and the VA would all be involved in the development and governance. They'd increase the odds of this being a boon to our community and not a boondoggle.
